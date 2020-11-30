Editors Note: This game has since been canceled since the publishing of this article.
The Charlotte 49ers (2-3, 2-1 C-USA) will host the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-6, 3-3 C-USA) inside Jerry Richardson Stadium on Tuesday, Dec. 1. This will be Charlotte’s first game since Oct. 31.
After having recent games canceled due to COVID-19 protocol, Charlotte will finally return to action. The Niners will take on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. Charlotte last played on Halloween night against the Duke Blue Devils. In that game, Charlotte fell to the Blue Devils 53-19. The Charlotte 49ers and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers face off at 10:30 a.m. on the CBS Sports Network.
With not playing a single game in the month of November, Head Coach Will Healy and the team are ready to compete once again.
“These guys are excited about just getting on the field. They would play at 8:00 a.m. if they had to,” said Healy.
Players to watch
Tyler Murray, Charlotte:
Tyler Murray has been a key player on the defensive side of the ball for Charlotte. He currently leads the team in interceptions and is second on the team in total tackles and solo tackles, only trailing Ben DeLuca in those categories. Murray had a strong outing against Duke, and will look to continue having a strong season this week.
Tyrell Pigrome, Western Kentucky:
Coach Healy talked highly about Pigrome. Healy spoke about the quarterbacks' ability to beat you in multiple ways. Pigrome has been a solid passer as well as a good runner for the Hilltoppers as well. He is second on the team in rushing attempts, only trailing Gaej Walker, their starting running back. Charlotte will need to keep an eye on Pigrome as his ability to run the ball can cause issues for the 49er defense.
Keys to a Charlotte win
Keep the opposing defense off balanced
Western Kentucky’s defense has had a solid season so far. They are currently ranked 29th in the country in total defense. Charlotte will have to keep the defense off balanced if they want to have a chance in this game. They will need to establish the running game so they can set up the play-action early. Setting the tone early can help lead to a Charlotte victory.
Win the line of scrimmage defensively
The offense for Western Kentucky has not been the most explosive this season. The Hilltoppers are only averaging 276.4 yards per game. While the Charlotte defense has had its struggles this year, there have been times when the defense has played very well. If the Charlotte defense can impose itself early, it can cause more issues for the Hilltopper offense.
