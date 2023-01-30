The Department of Dance's faculty showcased six stories in a two-night exhibition. Utilizing their bodies and other forms of media, these artists led us through cultures and environments.
The first piece was "The On-Going-Ness of Earth and Humankind," which expressed the difficulties that come with natural life through both dance and video. Harsh movements and gentle steps took the audience through peace and destruction.
"Wait" followed the feelings that come with a relationship falling apart. Two performers, Melissa Jesse and Carolina Quiros, dressed in black and white, symbolizing balance. Constant reunions and falling apart represented the highs and lows. In the end, Jesse and Quiros part from each other, dissolving the relationship.
The third performance, "An Impossible Romance," explored the rigid relationship between a cloud and lightning. The dancer who performed this piece, Kaustavi Sarkar, was the manipulative factor and the emphasis on emotions. Heavy and sharp movements mimicked the lightning, while soft and elegant movements mimicked the cloud.
The fourth piece, "Güararey!" was a story about the creation of salsa dancing. Starting in Havana and migrating to New York, what was once Cuban Rumba is the dance we now know.
"Things I Left" was a piece on collaboration and its duration in groups and individuals. While the group told a story together, each individual was given the spotlights to show how they were impacted. With alternating silver and gold outfits, the audience gets a sense of how vital togetherness and individuality are.
"Tapa: A South-South Collaboration" was another discussion through two cultures. Again, environmental and societal issues were at the forefront, and emotions and colors were emphasized. Backdrop projections show nature and humanity while the dancers express the emotions that come with them. In the end, the two cultures come together.
An informative video introduced each dance. By the end, the audience could experience the beauty of culture and expression.