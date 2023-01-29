The Oscar nominations are some of the most exciting times for movie fans. It is a time when we can look back at the best films of the year and admire those who are the best at their craft. It is easy to criticize the Academy for making questionable nominations, but the only surprising omissions this year were "Nope" and "Decision to Leave." This article will cover most major categories where I give my predictions of who will win alongside who I would like to win.
Best Picture
Prediction: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Pick: “The Fabelmans”
While “Tár” could sneak in for the win, the prestigious Best Picture winner is likely between Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” and the Daniels' “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” Both films are landmarks for the 2020’s so far, and I would be happy to see either win. “Everything Everywhere All at Once” has been edging out “The Fabelmans” in wins and nominations and is the perfect film the Academy would want to see on stage. Additionally “Everything Everywhere All at Once” was nominated for Best Editing, which is usually crucial for a film to get Best Picture.
Best Director
Pick and prediction: Steven Spielberg, "The Fablemans"
The Academy often favors films about films, and I think that will continue with Steven Spielberg and "The Fabelmans." The directors of “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, are in a close race with Spielberg, similar to Best Picture. Todd Field of "Tár," Martin McDanogh of "The Banshees of Inisherin" and Ruben Ostlund of "Triangle of Sadness" round out the other nominees. All five directors are worthy of an Oscar, which could make this race interesting.
Best Actor
Prediction: Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”
Pick: Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
There is truly no competition for Brendan Fraser for his performance in “The Whale.” He has been sweeping other awards shows for his heartbreaking performance. I would love to see Colin Farrell win for his more subtle yet equally heartbreaking performance, but that does not look likely. It was also great to see Paul Mescal get nominated for “Aftersun.” Other nominees include Austin Butler for “Elvis” and Bill Nighy for “Living.”
Best Actress
Prediction: Cate Blanchett, “Tar”
Pick: Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”
The Best Actress race is perhaps the closest, as it is between Cate Blanchett for “Tár” and Michelle Yeoh for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” Both give performances worthy of an Oscar, but Blanchett has a slight edge on awards and is an Academy favorite. I thought Williams’ performance was the best of the year, and I was glued to her every time she was on screen. The other two nominees are Ana de Armas for “Blonde” and Andrea Riseboroguh for “To Leslie,” which were surprising, and I think Viola Davis for “The Woman King” was more deserving of a nomination.
Best Supporting Actor
Pick/prediction: Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
Similar to the Best Actor race, there is no competition for Ke Huy Quan. His performance is perfect in every way, and he plays two vastly different characters. It would be great to see him on stage after such a long break from acting. Other nominees include Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), Brian Tyree Henry (“Causeway”), Judd Hirsch (“The Fabelmans”) and Barry Keoghan (“The Banshees of Inisherin”).
Best Supporting Actress
Prediction: Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)
Pick: Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)
While I adored Kerry Condon’s performance this year, it is hard to ignore Angela Bassett’s towering performance in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” She edged out Condon in both the Critics Choice Awards and the Golden Globes, so it is hard to imagine the Academy going in a different direction. “Everything Everywhere All at Once” has two nominees in this category, Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu, and Hong Chau was nominated for “The Whale.”
Writing (Best Original Screenplay)
Pick/Prediction: “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Written and directed by Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin” is an emotional, hilarious and original story about friendship and the trials that come with it. The screenplay is the sharpest of the year, and its only real competition is “EEAAO,” which I would not be surprised to see win. McDonagh’s background as a playwright may help him edge out the competition. Other nominees include “Tár,” “The Fabelmans” and “Triangle of Sadness.”
Writing (Best Adapted Screenplay)
Prediction: “Women Talking”
Pick: “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
Perhaps one of the weakest categories this year, there is no strong contender for Best Adapted Screenplay. “Women Talking” is the frontrunner, with the German war film “All Quiet on the Western Front” not far behind. While I was not the biggest fan of “Glass Onion,” I found Rian Johnson’s writing as sharp and entertaining as ever. This category could be a toss up with the other two nominees being “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Living.”