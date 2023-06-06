This summer will be filled with joyous memories and releases of some of the most long-awaited films. There will be something for everyone at the box office this summer, with movies that are retellings of beloved stories ("The Little Mermaid"), aesthetically pleasing fashion ("Barbie") and films that take us back in time ("Oppenheimer").
Kicking off the summer movie season is "Fast X," a continuation of the coveted "Fast & Furious" saga. Premiering in theaters May 19, the film centers on Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family coming together to take down the son of the drug lord Hernan Reyes (Jason Momoa), who is looking for revenge.
Coming out on May 26 is the live remake "The Little Mermaid." In this nostalgic musical, Halle Bailey will star as Princess Ariel in the film, reimagining the original Disney movie songs written in the animated 1989 film.
"Spiderman: Across The Spider-Verse" will premiere on June 2. In the sequel to "Spiderman: Into The Spider-Verse," Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) embarks on a multi-dimensional journey where he meets various characters attempting to save the spider-verse… again.
Following the last summer hit "Lightyear," Pixar will release "Elemental" on June 16. This animated film will center on a city where the elements of fire, water, land and air co-reside. Ember, a fire girl, and Wade, a water boy, discover all the elements together and challenges one another to step outside their comfort zone.
"The Flash" also premiers on June 16, starring Ezra Miller as Barry Allen, who goes back in time to change his past. The film centers on the consequences of changing his past and the changes in what Allen knew in his new alternate reality.
June 23 will be the release of "Asteroid City," directed by Wes Anderson. Starring Tom Hanks, this colorful story tells of a children's space cadet convention interrupted by an impressive and life-altering event that no stargazer could predict.
"No Hard Feelings" premieres on June 21. This comedy film stars Jennifer Lawrence, playing a delivery driver strapped for money who accepts a rather awkward Craigslist ad to date a couple's reserved son. Simply from the trailer, the movie is guaranteed to make one laugh and be entertained with the chaotic storyline.
Wrapping up the month of June is "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," coming out on June 30. While very little has been released about the film's plot, Harrison Ford will reprise his role as Indiana Jones and have Phoebe Waller-Bridge star as his god-daughter in the final film.
"Joy Ride" hits theaters on July 7. This film will be centering four Asian-American friends who travel through Asia searching for one of their birth mothers. The film takes you on a journey that tackles questions about identity, relationships, finding self-love and the power of friendship.
Premiering on July 21 is the star-studded "Barbie" movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken. As they figure out the human world, they try to find out what happiness looks like outside of Barbie's dream house.
Also premiering in theaters on July 21 is "Oppenheimer," directed by Christopher Nolan. This film tells the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer and a group of scientists during World War II and the development of the atomic bomb.
Wrapping up the July 21 film trifecta is Netflix's "They Cloned Tyrone." This mystery movie follows a trio (John Boyega, Teyonah Parris and Jamie Foxx) who unknowingly uncovered a trail of suspicious and endangering government conspiracy.
The final film to watch is DC Comics' "Blue Beetle," releasing on Aug. 18. Starring Xolo Maridueña, the film shares the tale of Jaime Reyes, who becomes a host for ancient alien technology in return for a suit that gives him superhuman powers.
It is safe to say that most will be spending their summer in theaters with all of these exciting films of the year being released this summer. Such a variety of genres will give everyone something to enjoy.