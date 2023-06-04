There is an abundance of things to do while being a student at UNC Charlotte, and it can often become overwhelming to navigate them all. Here is a bucket list of 49 fun and interactive things to do before graduating.

  1. Throw a coin in the Niner Miner statue 
  2. Visit the Student Union Art Gallery
  3. Walk around the Botanical Gardens 
  4. Stargaze on top of a parking deck 
  5. Attend the homecoming football game 
  6. Grab a late-night breakfast at SoVi
  7. Get to know a maintenance employee 
  8. Check out graffiti at Toby Creek Greenway Tunnel 
  9. Ride on each Niner Transit bus route (Green, Gold and Silver) 
  10. Hit up the UREC pool 
  11. Give a friend or family member a campus tour 
  12. Get featured on the UNC Charlotte Instagram page
  13. Meet Norm the Niner 
  14. Order food from the Starship robot delivery service
  15. Study at the Science Building and enjoy Auntie Anne's
  16. Ride the light rail to Uptown 
  17. Attend a CoA+A performance at Belk Theatre 
  18. Watch a movie at the Student Union movie theater
  19. Attend a career fair 
  20. Stand in the middle of the Star Quad 
  21. Try one of the campus food trucks 
  22. Pick up a Niner Times newspaper 
  23. Lounge in a hammock between class
  24. Enjoy a pretty view from the 11th floor of Atkins Library
  25. Grab a snack from the EPIC vending machines  
  26. Visit Area 49 in Atkins Library 
  27. Attend a residence hall event 
  28. Find the underground tunnel that connects CHHS and COED
  29. Go to the campus greenhouse
  30. Try the High Ropes Course, Rock Climbing (Venture Outdoors) 
  31. Tailgate before a football game  
  32. Try every dining option on campus 
  33. Pet the puppies between COED and CHHS
  34. Visit every academic building 
  35. Get a gift for someone at the Barnes & Noble book store 
  36. Make five friends from different majors on campus 
  37. Apply for a campus job
  38. Find free merchandise or t-shirts 
  39. Take a "fun" class
  40. Get face paint before the first big game 
  41. Lay out for a tan at the Hunt Hall courtyard 
  42. Do the winter polar plunge at UREC
  43. Visit the newsroom at the Student Union
  44. Find a club or organization that fits and supports you
  45. Attend an intramural sports game 
  46. Volunteer at the Jamil Niner Student Pantry 
  47. Watch out for geese 
  48. Attend a Campus Activities Board (CAB) event 
  49. Learn how to cook new foods at the Demo Kitchen in UREC
CLT students on campus