There is an abundance of things to do while being a student at UNC Charlotte, and it can often become overwhelming to navigate them all. Here is a bucket list of 49 fun and interactive things to do before graduating.
- Throw a coin in the Niner Miner statue
- Visit the Student Union Art Gallery
- Walk around the Botanical Gardens
- Stargaze on top of a parking deck
- Attend the homecoming football game
- Grab a late-night breakfast at SoVi
- Get to know a maintenance employee
- Check out graffiti at Toby Creek Greenway Tunnel
- Ride on each Niner Transit bus route (Green, Gold and Silver)
- Hit up the UREC pool
- Give a friend or family member a campus tour
- Get featured on the UNC Charlotte Instagram page
- Meet Norm the Niner
- Order food from the Starship robot delivery service
- Study at the Science Building and enjoy Auntie Anne's
- Ride the light rail to Uptown
- Attend a CoA+A performance at Belk Theatre
- Watch a movie at the Student Union movie theater
- Attend a career fair
- Stand in the middle of the Star Quad
- Try one of the campus food trucks
- Pick up a Niner Times newspaper
- Lounge in a hammock between class
- Enjoy a pretty view from the 11th floor of Atkins Library
- Grab a snack from the EPIC vending machines
- Visit Area 49 in Atkins Library
- Attend a residence hall event
- Find the underground tunnel that connects CHHS and COED
- Go to the campus greenhouse
- Try the High Ropes Course, Rock Climbing (Venture Outdoors)
- Tailgate before a football game
- Try every dining option on campus
- Pet the puppies between COED and CHHS
- Visit every academic building
- Get a gift for someone at the Barnes & Noble book store
- Make five friends from different majors on campus
- Apply for a campus job
- Find free merchandise or t-shirts
- Take a "fun" class
- Get face paint before the first big game
- Lay out for a tan at the Hunt Hall courtyard
- Do the winter polar plunge at UREC
- Visit the newsroom at the Student Union
- Find a club or organization that fits and supports you
- Attend an intramural sports game
- Volunteer at the Jamil Niner Student Pantry
- Watch out for geese
- Attend a Campus Activities Board (CAB) event
- Learn how to cook new foods at the Demo Kitchen in UREC