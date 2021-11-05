"Dune" has been historically regarded as one of the most brilliant classic sci-fi books of all time. It has an action-packed storyline driven by intriguing characters, quotable dialogue and one of the most developed worlds in science fiction.
However, it's also quite dense, to put it nicely. Even seasoned readers have some trouble understanding the first hundred pages without consulting a glossary of terms or making a file of who's at war with who.
If you're like me and still don't really know what's going on 80 pages in, don't keep torturing yourself. Instead, take a break and try these five sci-fi novels, which are equally as intriguing and will allow you to ponder the nature of the universe without a pile of notes to keep up.
"Foundation" by Isaac Asimov
The story begins far in the future, where a galactic empire is breaking apart into chaos and barbarity. Psychohistory professor Harri Seldon has created a safe haven for knowledge in the corner of the galaxy. All the most intelligent scientists and historians will live there, working over the next century to create an encyclopedia of all of human knowledge and stop society from crumbling away into nothingness. The only problem is that all the surrounding territories want the power of the scientific haven, which is much bigger.
This is the book I picked up when "Dune" started giving me a headache. The book is a little calmer action-wise, but it does have similar galactic-empire scale conflicts and is considerably easier to follow. It also succeeds in discussing complex geopolitical issues against the backdrop of space while maintaining intrigue and suspense. Who should control the resources and knowledge that may save humanity? Is it pure knowledge that stands between chaos and civilization, or is it something more human?
Bonus: look forward to a visual experience of this saga with the first few episodes of a TV adaption, which have already been released with great reception.
"I, Robot" by Isaac Asimov
If there's a machine, algorithm, or some other tech thing, it'll find a way to become self-aware and stage a massive rebellion, right? Not in "I, Robot." In the novel, Asimov crafts some of the most unique sci-fi stories by exploring robot behavior through a method other than robot rebellion. Instead, his robots behave according to three all-important rules, set in order of importance.
The first rule is that a robot cannot harm a human, or through inaction allow a human to come to harm. The second rule is that a robot must obey a human in all cases, except where it interferes with the first rule. The third rule is that a robot must keep itself from harm in all cases, except where it interferes with the first two rules.
Through the novel, Asimov shows how much the rules can be bent without truly being broken. For example, if a robot is ordered to tell a truth that might cause psychological harm to a human, can they disobey and lie? How far can a robot go to "do what's best" for humans? The movie adaptation is entertaining (though it completely flips the script on the whole "no robot rebellion" thing), and the novel is a must-read if you're a fan of robot-oriented stories.
"Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?" by Philip K. Dick
In this post-apocalyptic future, most of the earth has been devastated by a global nuclear war, and live animals are extremely rare status symbols. Our passionless protagonist Rick Deckard is a bounty hunter for the rogue androids that escape Mars and hide out amongst humans on earth. Rick spends most of his time hoping he'll be able to "retire" several of these dangerous androids and get a big enough commission to buy a real animal. However, when he meets a highly human-like android and falls in love with her, he begins to reconsider the entire nature of androids.
If this sounds familiar, it's because some of the story's main events and themes made it to the popular screen adaptation, "Blade Runner" (1982). The adaptation is somewhat loose, so don't be put off if you've already seen the movie.
This story is about what makes androids different from humans, and on a larger scale, what makes us human. Is it empathy for other living beings? Is it some unique, shared experience? Like a lot of classic sci-fi, this small novel has big ideas.
"Ender's Game" by Orson Scott Card
In an unspecified period in the future, humanity wages war with a bug-like race of aliens. The government has drafted young prodigies into a battle school orbiting space, where they are put through increasingly difficult tactical puzzles or "games" to train them to fight in the next invasion. Protagonist Andrew "Ender" Wiggins shows the most tactical genius of all his peers and is on track to be their commander. But the stakes are high in a galactic war with over a hundred years of history. As they're put through increasingly punishing trials, Ender and his team must decide how far they're willing to go to stop the war and save humanity.
Generally, classic sci-fi novels have a slower pace, but this book hits the ground running and doesn't stop. Gripping conflicts make you invested from the first page. Plot twists keep you glued to your chair for hours. And the movie is just as brilliant as the book, so I would recommend experiencing this dark yet thrilling story in both forms.
"The HitchHiker's Guide to the Galaxy" by Douglas Adams
Most famous for defining the answer to life, "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy" takes readers along for a chaotic yet wonderfully unique adventure through space. You might not understand exactly what's going on at every point in the story, but it's more of a funhouse journey than a headache through the desert.
Just a few minutes before the earth will be destroyed by aliens, average man Arthur Dent is whisked away into a spaceship by human-looking alien Ford Prefect. Arthur then travels the universe with Ford and other crew members while Ford writes a "Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy." Together they tackle grumpy robots, awkward space diplomacy problems and more.
This novel is probably the most popular one on this list pop-culture-wise, but that doesn't mean it's not just as inventive and thoughtful. It's a great read if you want to consider the origins of the universe and the meaning of life in a less depressing way.
While none of these books are a perfect substitute for "Dune," they do exemplify all the best sci-fi characteristics: creating an immersive future world, breaking the bounds of technology and exploring the depths of humanity.
