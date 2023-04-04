Kali Uchis' "Red Moon in Venus" is an entrancing album that draws the listener in and leaves them wanting more. Although the songs in this album are strong in their ambience and songwriting, they always stop short and leave the listener unsatisfied.
Some recurring themes in this album are sensuality, romance and desire. Many of the songs touch on the dynamics of a romantic relationship and the desire to be loved, while others touch on standing up to someone who does not put in the effort in a relationship. There are many strong songs with little to no flaws, but the songs that stand out the most are "All Mine," "Deserve Me" and "Moral Conscience."
'Deserve Me' is one of the few songs in this album that does not feel too short. A duet with R&B singer Summer Walker, this song showcases the singers' self-awareness of their self-worth and hammers this message into the listener.
'Moral Consciousness' is another song with strong lyrics that sets itself apart from the other songs in the album. Its blunt and cutting lyrics are veiled in a playful tone, and by the end of the song, it feels like the message the narrator wanted to convey was stated candidly.
Although the lyrics are well-written throughout the album, the biggest flaw that keeps the album from perfection is how the songs always stop short. Throughout the album, the formula is generally a couple of verses with some chorus in between and a rushed outro. The songs are strong enough that they leave the listener wanting more, but they end abruptly, making the listener feel cheated.
Aside from this significant flaw, this album lives up to its name with its sensual, dreamy lyrics that draw inspiration from Venus, the Roman goddess of beauty, love and sex. It is a suitable release for Women's History Month in its portrayal of romantic relationships and messages encouraging self-worth and standing up for yourself.
Rating: 8/10