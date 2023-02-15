After nearly a six-year hiatus, Paramore is back with "This Is Why," an album filled to the brim with angst but happier than ever.
The release of "This Is Why" is the first time the band has produced two albums with the same members, as the group has been subject to frequent lineup changes. Following the 2017 release of "After Laughter"–a shimmeringly solemn synth-pop collection of songs surrounding heartbreak, divorce and hopelessness–frontwoman Hayley Williams has returned to her characteristically spunky attitude. She is once more equal parts bark and bite.
The album opens with the title track, "This Is Why," a poppy ballad recounting the distress one feels as they watch the world around them seemingly burn. All three singles released before the album ("This Is Why," "C'est comme ça," and "The News") reflect this same frustration. Likely written during the pandemic's peak and the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, these three tracks feel like the inner monologue of a millennial with an unimaginable sense of weight upon their shoulders.
"Figure 8," "Running Out of Time," and" You First" are standouts, all with powerful choruses and guitar riffs that sound like a culmination of past and present Paramore. "Figure 8" appears sonically and lyrically as a sequel to "After Laughter's" "Pool," a painful yet upbeat recount of Williams' divorce. The track feels like a conclusion to the arc of her tumultuous marriage, moving through the stages of grief, from sadness to anger.
"Liar" details Williams' romantic relationship with guitarist Taylor York, who has been the only other constant member of the band since its formation. It feels sincere–like a sigh of relief after keeping their relationship away from the public for so long." Liar" is a beautifully-written song with a unique melody that captures the feeling of new love.
"Big Man, Little Dignity" is a painfully relatable earworm, especially if you have encountered the person Williams describes. "Bet it feels good to leave the past behind," Williams said. "Your subscription to redemption has been renewed." Williams describes this person as a car crash one cannot look away from, singing that he is like "a movie that [you] love to hate."
Though York and drummer Zac Farro have expressed growth sonically, the lyrics of "This Is Why" feel juvenile, with lines such as, "only I know where all the bodies are buried/thought by now I'd find 'em just a little less scary" on track 'Thick Skull,' and the buzzword-ridden lyrics of 'The News.' The latter details Williams' exhaustion with the 24-hour news cycle and its associated stress–it begins to feel like the band has set lyrical quality on the back burner in favor of fleshing out melodies.
Despite its patches of weak lyrical value, "This Is Why" is an excellent album that feels like the natural progression of Paramore's career. Despite the state of the world and the existential dread felt by Williams, the band is finally at a point where they can exist for once without the pressures of confining themselves to one specific genre or lyrical style. They are not just another ex-emo band; they are Paramore.
Rating: 7/10