Following a five-year hiatus, Travis Scott has returned to the limelight releasing his long-awaited fourth studio album "UTOPIA," targeting the idea of living in a happy state of mind.
The release of "UTOPIA" comes after Scott's infamous Astroworld Festival crowd crush in 2021, taking the lives of 10 fans with zero criminal charges for the rapper. Listeners stood by to see the route Scott would take with this album, considering the irony of the incident and the purpose of his new music.
Opening the 19-track album, "HYAENA," "THANK GOD" and "MODERN JAM" are set covering the topics of fame, fortune and gratitude. All three songs had their own atmosphere, sampling from the American funk rock band Funkadelic to production help from music duo Daft Punk. Despite the fun, groovy and hard-hitting beats, these songs fell short compared to what was my first impression of the album.
The fourth track, "MY EYES," featuring soul R&B artist Sampha, was like a breath of fresh air being the first slowed song. Immediately this melody feels like the main purpose behind this collection. The song picks up by the second half as Scott says, "If they knew what Scotty would do to jump off the stage and save him a child," possibly referencing the Astroworld incident.
Scattered throughout the middle, "MELTDOWN," "FE!N" and "TOPIA TWINS" are all casual Scott staple songs that feature some of the industry's favorites.
Highlighting Drake, Playboi Carti and 21 Savage, all artists took their own creative route alongside Scott. These collaborations built up the hype that the album was previously lacking.
Of course, Scott did not forget to include his ally and mentor, Kanye West.
Although not mentioned as a featured artist, West's inspiration and character were sprinkled around the project. The drumming featured in "CIRCUS MAXIMUS" was influenced by West's "Black Skinhead."
Scott continues to show his appreciation in "SKITZO," with "I'm loyal, I got Ye over Biden."
A week before the release of "Utopia," Scott dropped "K-POP," a single featuring Bad Bunny and The Weeknd. During its solo release, the song caught positive attention until it was incorporated into the album as one of the last three tracks. The samba-pop funk tone seems to fall off the rhythm despite having two artists who dominate the music industry.
"TELEKINESIS" featuring SZA and Future is one of the two last songs to close out the album and was done in the best way possible. Initially titled "Future Sounds" as a record written for West, Scott landed his hands on "TELEKINESIS" and perfectly chose SZA to carry out the magically sounding piece.
Since the release, Scott has achieved his third No. 1 album in the Billboard 200 as of the week of Aug. 12.
Piecing it all together, "UTOPIA" exceeded expectations with its various styles of music, offering a bit of liking for everyone. Whether you want to lay back in your room or blast some tunes in the car, there is certainly a song on this album that is waiting to be kept on repeat.
Rating: 8/10