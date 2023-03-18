With the warmer weather rolling in comes fresh releases from several artists. These are the top albums to look out for in the spring, which are from both mainstream and lesser-known alike.
Lana Del Rey: 'Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd' (March 24)
Del Rey has put out a decent amount of work in the 2020s and is far from finished. This upcoming release will mark her ninth studio album and be co-produced by frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff. The album will focus on revealing one's inner beauty, and tracks like "A&W" uncover the theme.
Liturgy: '93696' (March 24)
Since their mini-album was released in October, "As the Blood of God Bursts the Veins of Time," the Brooklyn-based experimental black metal quartet Liturgy will release a full album in March through Thrill Jockey. The album will feature more explosive technical black metal with chamber music and opera.
Conway The Machine: 'Won't He Do It' (March 31)
Buffalo, N.Y.-based collective Griselda Records has been at the forefront of some of the best hardcore hip-hop and boom bap in the last five years. After his successful drop last year, one of the label's founders, Conway The Machine, will release another album with the single "Super Bowl" featuring Juicy J.
Boygenius: 'The Record' (March 31)
The indie rock trio of Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus and Phoebe Bridgers will release their debut full-length studio album since their self-titled EP in 2018. Boygenius is known for its melancholy blends of indie rock and singer-songwriter. What is available from this album is an amazing representation of how far all three artists have come since they last collaborated.
Tim Hecker: 'No Highs' (April 7)
Sound artist and ambient composer Tim Hecker, whose work spans over two decades, will add another album to his rich discography of unforgettable albums. This upcoming drop will feature an edgier sound with sharp dissonance alongside ethereal washes of synth and glitch. The album will be released through Kranky Records, a label that has been responsible for the releases of some of Hecker's most praised work to date, such as "Harmony in Ultraviolet" (2006) and "Virgins" (2013).
Wednesday: 'Rat Saw God' (April 7)
This shoegaze quintet from Asheville will release an album dedicated to the rugged atmosphere of southern and indie culture in North Carolina. More specifically, the album is based on the founder of the band, Karly Hartzman, and her work after the instant success of the album "Twin Plagues" in 2021. They will perform in Charlotte on their tour of this new release in June.
Baby Rose: 'Through and Through' (April 28)
Jasmine Rose, also known as Baby Rose, is a rising R&B artist who has gained recognition by working with artists like J. Cole, Koreatown Oddity and SZA. She will finally carve a path of her own in this upcoming drop, featuring her signature style of upbeat neo-soul leaning R&B.
Jeromes Dream: 'The Gray In Between' (May 5)
The New England screamo outfit will release their third album since they reformed after a nearly 20-year hiatus in 2018. The album will be released through Iodine Recordings and will include Sean Leary from Loma Prieta, who joined in 2021. The recording, mastering and mixing were done by Jack Shirley, who has worked with bands such as Joyce Manor and Deafheaven. This new release will be a brutal display of unrelenting screamo and post-hardcore.
Overmono: 'Good Lies' (May 12)
Overmono, a sibling duo from Wales, will return with another release in May. Overmono has been praised by outlets like Pitchfork and DJ Mag for their signature mix of UK bass, rave, techno, trance and breakbeat within the club-ready electronic dance sound. This upcoming release will be their most ambitious and anticipated to date.