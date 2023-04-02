Amélie's French Bakery, located at 380 South College Street, has been undergoing severe renovations since its closure in early November 2020 due to pandemic-related issues. The extensive renovations anticipate their planned May 1 reopening and will have limited hours.
Charlotte-based architecture firm Fortis will be handling the renovations. The firm has done work throughout the southeast in various fields, including residential housing and overhauls for commercial spaces.
The renovations will include new flooring, a redecorated dining area and a dedicated space for catering and private events. The location will also be premiering several functional improvements. For example, implementing a new ordering system and pick-up window will allow customers to receive their Hallmark pastries and coffee more orderly.
The uptown location is the largest of the five locations, boasting 14,000 square feet and multiple levels. The bakery's reopening will bring a Charlotte staple back into the city, serving pastries, coffee, sandwiches and alcohol to the city.
However, another Amélie's flagship location recently relocated in NoDa to 136 E 36th Street and is open from 7 a.m. - 10 p.m. on weekdays and until midnight on weekends. Additional locations can be found at Park Road, Crown Commons and Rock Hill, S.C.
The Charlotte-based pastry and coffee shop is notable for its French pastries, coffees and even alcoholic beverages such as wine and beer. Offering a variety of brownies, danishes and macaroons, Amélie's has long been a favorite for office workers and patrons of Uptown looking for a sweet treat.