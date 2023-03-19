April Fools' is around the corner. Here are some harmless pranks to try on friends and family that are not expensive and do not require much time.
Sticky mouse
This prank is perfect for those who work in an office setting. This prank requires little cost because the supplies are in the office. Take one sticky note and write "April Fools'" spaced out two to three times horizontally down the sticky note. Take the sticky note and cut in between the "April Fools'," and you will have little slivers of sticky notes. Take each sliver and place them at the bottom of a coworker's computer mouse, on top of the sensor, so when they use their computer, their pointer will not work.
Wrap it up
This prank requires wrapping paper and tape from your local arts-and-craft store. Take an important item from someone and wrap that object. It can be the toilet paper, their phone or their entire bedroom. This prank will inconvenience them when they need that object.
Rotini noodles and toilet rims
This prank is simple, and the supplies could already be in the kitchen. Take rotini noodles and place them around the toilet rim. For security, tape the noodles down. Close the seat and lid slowly and wait for the next person to use the toilet. When they enter the bathroom and sit on the toilet, they will crush the noodles and be startled by the noise.
Paying with pennies
Pick a sit-down restaurant of your choice. Order and enjoy your food, as usual, but when the check comes, prepare to prank your server. Everyone in your dinner party takes a bag of coins and places them in their purses or pockets. When the server comes with the check, place the coins on the table and begin to count one by one.
Before frustrating the waiter or waitress, pay for the bill properly and leave them with a nice tip for their service.
Voicemails
Go to your phone's voicemail settings and record a new voicemail message. When recording, pretend like you are having a conversation. "Hey, I'm doing well. How about you? That's cool. By the way, this is a voicemail. Leave a message after the beep." The goal of the voicemail is to sound like you are answering the phone, but you are not.
Krispy Kreme
For this prank, you will need an empty Krispy Kreme box, one box of Krispy Kreme donuts and a vegetable tray. Inside the lid of the empty Krispy Kreme Box, write "April Fools'." Place the vegetable tray inside the empty Krispy Kreme box, close it and place the box with the vegetable tray on your kitchen table or counter, office break room or party. When someone goes to get a donut, they will find nothing but vegetables. After a couple of laughs, present the actual box of Krispy Kreme donuts for everyone to eat.
The goal of these pranks is to raise expectations. The receiver expects to see their bedroom the way they left it, but it is wrapped in wrapping paper. Your coworker expects that nothing can go wrong with their mouse because it always works, but when they come back from break, it is not working.
The recipients of these pranks may be frustrated, but hopefully, all parties will get a laugh.