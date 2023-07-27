Greta Gerwig once again voices the female experience and illustrates issues with the patriarchy in "Barbie." With comedic timing and stunning visuals, "Barbie" gives a showstopping perspective on womanhood and maternal love.
"Barbie" was heavily anticipated because of its star-studded cast and beautiful aesthetics. In the trailers, viewers are enticed by the bright pinks and pastels of Barbie Land. Gerwig transports viewers to a utopia of Barbies and Kens, where everyone is always happy.
Just after opening weekend, "Barbie" has made $356 million, making the film the most extensive film debut for a female director.
Most viewers, including myself, have not thought about Barbie in years. We all have the collective memories of playing pretend with the doll and having the innate imagination of being anything we want. With Barbie brand partnerships seen everywhere, from social media posts to insurance companies, it is impossible not to dust off the warm and happy feelings associated with Barbie and her friends.
The opening scene shows how in the beginning, girls only had baby dolls to play with, but imitating motherhood can only be entertaining for so long. The humor was light but made it clear how girls are forced to be mothers at a young age, and the toys they played with conditioned them with those maternal instincts and expectations.
Along comes Barbie — she saves the girls from being a woman in the patriarchal society, and because of the Barbies, women can be anything they want. The film catalogs all of the popular Barbies over the years and their roles. The Barbies think they saved women from bearing the weight of the patriarchy and that they —the dolls and girls — can be happy and be anything they want to be.
What is most impressive about the film is the simplistic way of expressing the pains of being a woman. We see Barbie, who is considered the most beautiful and perfect woman, leave Barbie Land and enter the real world. Barbie is met with the full force of reality: the real world is made for men.
The distinction between Barbie and Ken's experience in the real world is uncanny. Ken finally feels respected and appreciated, while Barbie feels sexualized and insecure.
In doing so, Gerwig forces viewers to confront the long-standing inequity in our world. She makes this commentary through the script's humor, particularly with how infatuated Ken becomes with the patriarchy, so much so that he brings it back to Barbie Land and temporarily creates Kendom.
The film itself rebrands Barbie as a feminist icon. She can be anyone and be anything.
The beauty of the film is how the mother and daughter (Gloria and Sasha) rekindle their relationship while helping Barbie save Barbie Land from being overtaken by the Kendom by sharing the realities of being a woman. Through sharing their experiences, they saved the Barbies and restored harmony to Barbie Land.
The film portrays the issues of gender roles and the repercussions of a patriarchal society. It perfectly depicts how toxic masculinity can make men feel less than and create more pressure to compete against one another, as seen with the Ken battle scene, or simply not feeling "Kenough."
"Barbie" is a film that will transcend generations. People are lured to the theaters, hoping to see a fun comedy about Barbie and her friends, only to be catapulted into a confrontation of how gendered and fiercely patriarchal our society is. It is genius and will continue to make all viewers re-evaluate their feelings about gender-based issues while rekindling their memories of childhood.
The film ends with a sense of hope and an emotional ending. It reaffirms a mother's love through the relationships of Barbie and Ruth and Gloria and Sasha while overlaying the strength and sacrifice women often make for their loved ones. With a multitude of themes, "Barbie" managed to make everyone laugh, cry and call their mothers by the time the credits rolled around.
Rating: 8.9/10