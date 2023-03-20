Spring is just around the corner, and winter activities are about to call their quits. A unique activity to do around near Charlotte takes place in Cleveland, where Big Oh! Balloons offers hot air ballooning trips.
The trips run year-round and are great for any occasion: birthdays, anniversaries, graduations and wedding gifts. Typically, the best time to take one is in the spring. Big Oh! Balloons operate two daily trips: one at dawn and the second at dusk. The evening trip starts about a couple of hours before sunset. The total duration of the trip is around two and a half hours.
A unique part about this experience is that the landing place is never certain. The pilot could unexpectedly land the balloon in someone’s front yard, and the landowners are kind enough to welcome those on the flight. However, mostly the landing location is at a nearby farm field. Upon landing, the pilot and participants wrap up the balloon and drive it back to base camp, Cool Spring Balloonport.
After the flight, there is time to take pictures and an optional champagne toast. However, the trip cost is on the pricier side, with a session costing $325 per person.
Charles Page and Christie Darling are pilots who own and operate Big Oh! Balloons. Page is a commercial lighter-than-air pilot with over 1500 hours of flying experience, while Darling is a crew chief and has been certified as a private balloon pilot since 1988.
To book the flight, visit their website for more information.