CW: This article contains mentions of sexual assault.
"Misfit in Love" by S.K Ali tells a compelling love story that accurately portrays the Muslim experience.
Janna's brother, Muhammad, is getting married, she will see her mother again after being apart for the entire summer and Nuah, her love interest from the first book, will be visiting. As promising as it sounds, Janna's summer of love will prove to be extremely crowded and brutally unpredictable.
As a Muslim myself, I have found that romance novels never truly encapsulate what it is like to be Muslim in love. Most novels gloss over it, while others misrepresent the real experience. However, with "Misfit in Love," I was impressed by not only the romance but also how the taboo topics were handled such as sexual assault, racism and interracial couples.
Janna is a likable and interesting protagonist. Despite having feelings for a boy, Janna refrains from making physical contact with him due to her Muslim faith. S.K. Ali incorporates this in a way that allows readers to see her emotions as well as how she deals with them. This is a difficulty that many Muslim women have in a non-Muslim, dating-centric society.
Ali has a remarkable ability to express the beauty and solidarity of the Muslim community. Janna and others can be seen praying together throughout the day and rising early to pray in many scenes. Janna's behavior with boys is also influenced by her faith. She wears a hijab to hide her hair. She swims in a burkini. She does not interact physically with boys.
Islam's other principles are also discussed through dialogue between Jana and the characters, including the significance of loving one's neighbor and the necessity of protecting the environment. These and other aspects of Islam are shown throughout the novel, and I admire how Ali does not shy away from these beauties.
The book also does not shy away from topics such as racism and sexual assault. In the book, Janna gets assaulted by a family friend who is respected in her community. The book shows her struggles in coming to terms with the assault and how others help and support her. This is refreshing to see, as many other Muslims treat these as taboo topics that should be kept in the dark. The discussion of these topics helps other Muslim readers feel comfortable with the idea of communication in the community.
Racism is also explored when Janna's father makes remarks about her love interest, Nuah, who is an African-American Muslim. Janna resents her father and confronts him about it. Islam's principles tell Muslims not to judge based on looks but on what lies beneath one's skin, and Ali did a great job explaining this to the readers. The book shows the clear colorism and racism that is prevalent in the community and shows how no matter what Janna's background is, her love for Nuah is continuously visible throughout the story.
Watching Janna explore love in unexpected ways made me smile, cringe, laugh and cry. Janna is mostly thinking about romantic love as she gets ready for her brother's wedding, but there are many kinds of love in this book. For Janna, the love road is winding and is often inconvenient and painful. Yet, even though there is romantic turmoil, Janna has loving people she can rely on and opportunities to reach out and show love to others.
Fans of "Saints and Misfits" will want to pick up its heartwarming sequel "Misfit in Love." While Janna experiences challenging times, she also experiences plenty of laughter, love and joy. Even if you are not Muslim, I highly suggest reading this book.
9/10