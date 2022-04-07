Girl meets girl; Nishat meets Flávia. The two kick off their senior year of high school together only to find that they have one interest in common: henna. The problem here is that Nishat is Bangladeshi and Flávia is Brazilian. It soon becomes obvious that Flávia has overstepped her cultural curiosity when she decides to start a henna business to compete with Nishat's. Although they are both women of color, there is tension between them in the idea that "what is mine is not necessarily yours."
From the perspective of a Brazilian looking in, I think it would be fair to say that I stepped into Flávia's shoes and found myself stuck in them. It wasn't intentional, and it most likely wasn't what the narrator intended, but as a queer Brazilian reader, it was something that I couldn't avoid. I saw myself reflected in the sweets that Flávia made, how she spoke so candidly and comfortably with her mother, and in her untamable mane of thick, dark hair.
The author of this novel, Adiba Jaigirdar, is a woman of Bangladeshi and Irish descent, so, she approached this story as a Bangladeshi and Irish writer would. Flávia is a secondary character and a love interest. But, for the same reason that many Asian fans of "Harry Potter" have attached themselves to the background and highly problematic character that is Cho Chang, I found myself drawn to the secondary Brazilian character that is Flávia.
This culturally-immersive novel exposed me to many customs, beliefs, and dynamics to which I may have otherwise remained uneducated. Since I, like nearly everyone else, spent 2020 learning to bake bread and crochet and even paint playing cards, I decided to dedicate 2021 to learning less tangible skills. Instead, I decided to plunge into novels and comics that are made for an audience that, frankly, does not include me, and made it my job to include myself.
No, I don't have henna tubes stored in my closet or know how to tie a sari properly. No, I can't imagine what it's like to be Nishat. But, just like her, I have been called "dirty" or "disgusting" because of my ethnicity, culture and homeland. This book is the classic "caught between two worlds" story that is undeniably reminiscent of "The Little Mermaid," "The Catcher in the Rye" or even "Harry Potter." But, unlike Ariel, Nishat defends the place from which she's come. She may not know "where" she will be accepted for who she is, but she maintains a certain pride in her culture's food, language, clothing, traditions and art.
Although I saw myself reflected in Flávia, I completely disagreed with her attitude towards cultural appropriation. Her justification for starting a henna business is that she has fallen in love with the intricate designs. She believes this to be cultural appreciation rather than something that may be harmful to those of Bangladeshi descent. Flávia's reasoning is, 'I don't care if someone were to enjoy aspects of my race or my ethnicity, so you shouldn't care either.' However, she refuses to admit that her actions are based on a wholly surface-level appreciation of henna. Nishat often argues that Flávia cannot create the same designs that she, or her fellow Bangladeshi creators, create because Flávia doesn't know their significance. Nishat argues that it isn't just pretty flowers.
"The Henna Wars" could be classified as a slow-burn young adult romance, one in which there is an element of 'will they won't they.' It's refreshing to find a book geared towards queer adolescents that isn't just about coming out. There are themes of friendship, family, competition, bullying, hard work and plenty of personal identity. Nishat is far from perfect, but she is an excellent beacon for Bangladeshi girls. She is honest, and she is seemingly incapable of being disingenuous.
LGBTQ novels are often guilty of sensationalizing the coming-out moment. Meanwhile, Nishat attends the wedding of a family friend, and it is upon seeing the joy on her parents' faces that she chooses to tell them that she intends on someday marrying a woman. She makes up her mind and follows through almost immediately. Flávia's coming out, on the other hand, isn't about her parents at all. As serendipitous as it may seem, her cousin is the girl who bullied Nishat for years. The person who made tasteless jokes about any minoritized person in her school. Jaigirdar brilliantly brings an almost entirely unexplored facet of coming out stories: family members of the same age who have a history of spewing hate speech.
If you want to know how Flávia's cousin reacts, I highly recommend reading "The Henna Wars."
