Cameryn Lytton is a fourth-year student majoring in graphic design and double minoring in women and gender studies & human-centered design at UNC Charlotte. Lytton is known for her numerous creative projects and is involved with Nova Literary Arts Magazine and the University Honors College.
Lytton first came to Charlotte to pursue a degree in psychology, where she changed her major about five times before finding her true calling in 2020.
"With everything going on, I wanted to make a difference, and I think that graphic design is one of the ways you can almost reach all these strangers without even shaking their hand," Lytton said. "I've always been a very hard-headed person, and I used art to communicate in the best way I could and connect with people because that's what I missed."
Lytton's style has been described as bold and vulgar.
"I'm a very ambitious and hot-headed person, and I tend to let that out," said Lytton. "I put out art that people don't necessarily want to see yet."
An example of this would be a project she conducted during the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022, in which she placed flyers around the Charlotte area with a list of resources for women in need.
The process of devising her designs involves a level of patience on Lytton's part.
"My head is swarming with all of these ideas, but I have to slow down and start from the sketch process because that's the part I always want to skip and go straight to a computer," said Lytton. "You're already limiting yourself because you're using tools on the computer."
Recently, Lytton's goal has been to create new designs for 100 days straight to find balance in art and academics.
"Sometimes I only had 5 minutes a day, and I was like, 'I'm going to have to put out something shitty,' and I hope people won't judge me for it," Lytton said.
On the other hand, the reality of this process helped uncover insights within herself.
"I know a lot of people think graphic designers and artists have big egos, which is true. I don't think I ever had an ego problem with my art, but I did with myself," Lytton said. "Not everything has to be portfolio ready. That helped me create for fun, not for a grade or client."