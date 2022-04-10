The Academy Awards have been a staple in American pop culture, specifically with movie lovers worldwide. Besides the Super Bowl, the show is one of the most viewed broadcasts, reaching between 37 million and 57 million people between 1980 and 2000. However, the show has had a steady drop in viewership in the last decade, starting strong in the first half by reaching over 40 million viewers three times, but continually dropping after 2014. The most recent Academy Awards show has the second-lowest viewership in Oscars history with just over 16 million viewers, beating out last year's viewership of just 9 million viewers. With these drops, the Academy and ABC have been trying to change the show and gain more viewers but have consistently failed. I will be going over some of the changes, why they have not worked and how they can improve.
Show all of the categories live
This year, eight of the categories were given out before the show's live taping started and were then spread throughout the night, even though some were announced online, which was a bit confusing. The reasoning behind this was to keep the show under three hours and to cut some of the unnecessary time it takes for the winner to walk up to and off the stage. While the execution was about as good as it could have been, the show still went almost 45 minutes over the scheduled runtime. This left many people, and some of the winners of those categories, upset at the Academy and ABC. There was no purpose in not showing them live and giving shorter times for speeches if they were going to go well over their slotted time anyway. Hopefully, this is not a trend that will continue, and all categories will be given out live.
Focus on the actual awards
The runtime is a constant topic of discussion when it comes to the Academy Awards. It needs to balance quite a few things while being in a tight runtime. Entertainment is key to keeping viewers interested, and this has led to an overabundance of ridiculously unfunny sketches and drawn-out jokes. This year, it was incredibly noticeable with the mix of the three hosts not blending very well, having two opening monologues (which contributed to the first award being handed out a whole 20 minutes after the show started), and sketch after sketch just not working at all. Instead, the focus needs to be on the speeches. While there are always a couple of patronizing speeches from the world's wealthiest people, there are also incredibly heartfelt moments, such as Troy Kotsur's incredible speech and Questlove's love and passion for "Summer of Soul" coming out in tears. All winners should have an extended amount of time to give their speech, rather than cutting that time for mediocre skits.
Cut the fan-favorite movies
This is perhaps the worst decision the Academy has ever made. They announced it a few years ago, and after a huge backlash, they took it out, which was the correct decision. However, they decided to bring it back in the form of Twitter voting. It is a ridiculous attempt to bring viewership up by trying to get "Marvel" movies incorporated into the show. They must have assumed that people would vote for some of the Best Picture nominees because the Academy clearly does not understand Twitter, as "Army of the Dead," "Cinderella" and "Minamata" finished as the top three. These are three movies that nobody cared about and received no Oscar nominations. The best part is that the Academy was embarrassed by this and tried to hide it and give it as little attention as possible. All we can do is hope that this is never brought back again.
Keep the movie reunions
Hey, a positive change they implemented this year! Throughout the night, there were many actors reunited on the stage for an anniversary or to announce a category, from "The Godfather," "Pulp Fiction" and "White Men Can't Jump." It was a very pleasant surprise, and it was really great seeing the cast members together. Even the three-minute James Bond tribute (which was presented by Shaun White, Tony Hawk and Kelly Slater for whatever reason) was nice to see, albeit a bit bloated. The Academy should continue bringing back cast members for a movie's anniversary, whether to announce a category or see them back on stage. It is something so simple, but it makes such a big difference.
Listen to the audience
Last but certainly not least, the Academy needs to listen to its audience. They continue to try to tweak the show to get more people to watch the show, but it is time to accept that it just is not going to happen. It is no coincidence that as the Oscars' viewership has dropped, streaming services have gotten more and more popular. Nobody besides the die-hard movie lovers want to watch the Oscars. As soon as ABC and the Academy realize that, they will start to tailor the show to the people who are invested and actually care about it. Doing this will essentially fix all of the complaints mentioned above, and as the show improves, viewership will start to climb.
