On Jan. 30, the Digital Arts Center of the College of Arts + Architecture at UNC Charlotte hosted a diverse showcasing of multimedia art called "dys/connect." The event was held at the Charlotte Art League and included over 60 artists and their work, including digital animations, sculptures, paintings, contemporary performances and even mushroom-based designs.
Upon entering the building, there were many exhibitions, including augmented reality, by Ming Chun Lee, an associate professor of architecture at Charlotte. This exhibition involved maps of the larger Charlotte area, which, viewed through a specialized app on a mobile device, allowed the user to view the progression of neighborhoods in the Charlotte area.
Additionally, freelance artists, notably Rosie Brewster and Scotty Townsend, are interns of Airy Knoll, a Central Piedmont Community College program facilitated by Professor Elizabeth Ross.
"This is a multimedia, interdisciplinary collaboration in the college that involves digital media, music, dance, theater and art as well. It's a community collaboration with the College of Arts + Architecture," said Joseph Skillen, UNC Charlotte's chair of the Department of Music.
The event had many noteworthy pieces surrounding contemporary performance and digital art. One of the performances was "The Crisis, A Masked Performance," which included three masked dancers portraying the idea that the human condition can be improved through coordinated social dynamics through nonverbal storytelling.
Another performance art included the experimental performance between dancer Kaus Sarkar and Jessica Lindsey on the bass clarinet. While the choreography, costume design and performance were all coordinated by Sarkar, this was the piece that first inspired the event.
"I started with a piece that I performed [with Sarkar]. That was all improvised, and so we talked about improvising in our different dance forms," said Lindsey. "We started building upon that, and we tried to build a lot with pieces that had electronics with acoustic instruments."
The accompanying Odissi music was composed by Jonah Elrod. The sound design of the piece was composed of bass clarinet spurs mixed with transcriptions of Sarkar's singing, resulting in a cacophony of layered sound.
One of these performances had audience members interact with the piece itself, "Decoupling," a collection of mini-games designed by Chelsea Brtis and Daniella Arias and Ilan Hutchison from UNC Charlotte's Game Design and Graphics course in collaboration with organizations, Women In Animation and Girls Who Code.
One of the most notable pieces was "The Phoenix," designed by Namita Modi, Dennis Wedlick, Jonathan Dessi-Olive, Rebecca Buntrock, Nat Oppenheimer and Omid Oliyan. "The Phoenix" was created with resources provided by the UNC Charlotte MycoMatters Lab. While the sound-absorbing sculpture is a work in progress, it is composed entirely of cultivated fungi-based material. "The Phoenix" was created to show the potential of alternative materials used for architecture that can help prevent buildings' impacts on the climate crisis.
Dys/connect was hosted by Dr. Jessica Lindsey and unveils a vibrant artistic culture within Charlotte.