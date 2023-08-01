The Charlotte Pride Festival and Parade will take place Aug. 19-20 in Uptown Charlotte and will celebrate the city’s organization, groups and communities. Since the organization’s start in 2000, along with its first parade in 2001, the event has become one of the largest celebrations in the Carolinas.
UNC Charlotte alumna and Charlotte Pride Communications Manager Liz Schob joined the organization in December 2022. She said that being part of Charlotte Pride drives her passion for community, one of the most important factors to both her and the organization.
“To me, community is all about having a sense of belonging and being around people who see and value you as your authentic self,” said Schob. “Being involved with the Charlotte Pride community means that I can be who I am authentically and celebrate who I am every day.”
Aside from the festivities, Charlotte Pride is also involved with various LGTBQ+ organizations, where inclusiveness has always been one of its main values. There are many organizations and programs that provide support and showcase LGBTQ+ youth, along with Charlotte Pride.
Volunteers participate in organizations and events, such as job fairs and “Reel Out Charlotte,” which is the city’s annual LGBTQ+ film festival.
“Volunteers are the heart of Charlotte Pride, and we couldn’t do any of this without them,” said Schob. “Our core group of volunteers meets monthly to plan everything we do throughout the year.”
Charlotte Pride also celebrates and showcases the unique and artistic voices in their magazine, Charlotte Pride Magazine, which highlights the talent and leadership of the LGBTQ+ community as well as different opportunities to get involved with programs that the organization offers.
“Like other premium arts, entertainment, leisure and lifestyle publications, Charlotte Pride Magazine includes interviews with artists, entertainers and high-profile community members, as well as features on the top trends and community icons popular each year,” said Schob.
“The magazine also offers a wide breadth of useful information about Charlotte Pride’s programs and events and highlights community leaders, award winners, scholarship recipients and more.”
The LGBTQ+ community has been no stranger to prejudice in the last few years, but that does not stop Charlotte Pride from recognizing and celebrating its community and its commitment to advocate for its visibility.
“The LGBTQ+ community, unfortunately, is very familiar with facing discrimination and bigotry, but the past few years have been especially tough,” Schob said. “On the surface, Pride seems like one big party, but it’s so much more than that. It’s about saying, ‘We’re here, and we have the right to be in the same spaces as everyone else. We will not hide. We’re proud of who we are.’”
“It’s important to have intentional time for us all to come together and celebrate our community. It feels like I read about a new attack on the LGBTQ+ every day, but being able to celebrate Pride in such a big way in the Queen City is so important because it reminds us all that there is still love, goodness and joy in the world.”
Charlotte Pride has continuously grown within the last couple of years and has been constantly outdoing each celebration after the next. The number of people attending Pride in Uptown Charlotte showcases community support and celebration of the accomplishments and growth in the community.
“Last year, we had 275,000 attendees, and we are expecting even more this year,” Schob said. “We’ve seen a lot of political attacks on our community recently, so advocacy will be a theme throughout the weekend.”
The first gay Pride parade was in 1981, and the first Charlotte Pride was in 2001.
“Charlotte Pride has come a long way since those early days, and I’m proud of where we are going,” Schob said. “We’ve become such a huge part of the fabric of this city, and it’s wonderful to know how much Charlotte has embraced us. Every year, we grow, and I’m very excited about the plans we have to be bigger and better than ever.”
At the parade, many attendees can even expect performers such as Big Freedia, Greyson Chance and Trina to headline the event.
Along with its programs and celebrations of the LGBTQ+ community, Charlotte Pride continues to increase ways to advocate for LGBTQ+ youth and organizations and even expand ways to increase inclusivity, awareness and support system.
“We will have a lasting impact because so many people look to us as a leader in the community,” Schob said. “We’ve been around for decades and are very proud of the legacy of LGBTQ+ advocacy we’ve built in the Queen City.”