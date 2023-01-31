From Feb. 3-19, Charlotte’s South End will showcase an array of interactive light installations, Rail Trail Lights. This event is one part of the work in progress that is the Charlotte Rail Trail, a developing urban trail through the city that will feature a variety of public art installations, gardens and other spaces. The project uses the existing walkway along the LYNX Blue Line and stretches 3.5 miles.
From Feb. 3-19, one portion of the trail will display light installations created by six local artists. One of the installations included, “Gold Rush,” was created by Studio Dickey, a group founded by Rachel Dickey, an Associate Professor of Architecture at UNC Charlotte. The five other installations are created by standalone local artists. They include an interactive “laboratory,” an arrangement of repurposed windows and a personified light-up car that reacts to the viewer’s movements. This event is part of the I Heart Rail Trail initiative, a collaboration between Charlotte Rail Trail, Charlotte City Partners and the U.S. Bank intended to bring the Rail Trail to life through standalone public events.
The Charlotte Rail Trail will include murals, art installations and other points of interest. One notable project is the Rail Trail Bridge, a planned pedestrian bridge that connects South End and Uptown. The construction of the bridge is to begin construction this year.