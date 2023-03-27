Charlotte SHOUT!, the multi-week festival celebrating four pillars of local talent: art, food, music and ideas, is back in Uptown Charlotte from March 31 to April 16.
Charlotte SHOUT!, presented by Atrium Health and Bank of America, showcases the talents of the vibrant Charlotte community by featuring over 20 art installations, the Charlotte StrEATS Festival, over 85 live musicians, workshops and more.
With over 1.8 million people visiting the festival last year, Charlotte SHOUT! brings together the greater Charlotte community to showcase the city's talent to the rest of the world.
The festival is an "opportunity as a community to celebrate who we are," said Executive Producer and Founder Robert Krumbine. "You are going to see a lot of diverse participants, a lot of inclusivity. We make it very accessible for everyone. It is great for children; it is great for adults. Get out there and jump on a see-saw and have a little bit of fun."
The 17 days that Charlotte SHOUT! is in Uptown are filled with free activities and events for the whole family. The event schedule, with times and dates of events and activities, is available on their website. Visitors can also look forward to some surprises, including scavenger hunts with prizes.
Some of the featured activities and events include:
- "The Pianodrome" at Grace AME Zion Church: an interactive art installation combining the pillars of music and art into an amphitheater made from upcycled pianos
- Local food trucks, where people can taste their way through the culinary artistry of Charlotte's chefs
- The "The Aesthetics of Joy" talk: a discussion about how spaces and places affect our emotions with TED speaker Ingrid Fetell Lee as a part of the Charlotte Ideas Festival
As a 99% free festival covering over two weeks of activities, Charlotte SHOUT! is perfect for college students and families looking for something to watch and participate in.
"Everyone is going to take something different away, and I want people to take a minute and enjoy it for themselves," said Krumbine. "Find the thing that makes the art and the ideas and music and all of that stuff and ask 'how does it resonate to you and how does it make you feel?'"
This year, Charlotte SHOUT! is highlighting a platform called MyCLT that represents everything Charlotte encompasses and how creative people and places come together.
"MyCLT is our way of putting a tag on putting together all these artists, musicians, thought leaders, etc., that are from our local region," said Krumbine.
By sprinkling events and installations throughout Uptown, Charlotte SHOUT! lets visitors explore the city in new ways.
"Enjoy what creativity can do and how so many people have put time and effort into making this something special," said Krumbine.