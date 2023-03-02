The Rowe Recital Hall hosted "Faculty and Friends: The Charlotte Strings Collective" on Feb. 21.
The Charlotte Strings Collective is a string ensemble composed of students, faculty and alumni from various institutions such as UNC Charlotte, Winthrop University and Davidson College, as well as professional musicians. The concert's guest artist was Christopher Williams, also known as YUNG Citizen.
The concert consisted of 14 songs from composers affiliated with the Charlotte Strings Collective, Black composers who have been erased from history and original pieces from YUNG Citizen. Throughout the show, the performances aimed to celebrate Black excellence through music and show that Black Lives Matter outside Black History Month.
The first segment of the concert, "Twelve Country Dances for String Quartet," involved three songs originally composed by Ignatius Sancho, who was responsible for the first records in English of the African Slave Trade. His three pieces, "Lady Mary Montagu's Reel," "Culford Heath Camp" and "Lord Dalkeith's Reel," were composed for dances, as shown through the slow, fluid movements of the instruments.
The next segment involved two pieces composed by Adrian Gordon, a composer currently working as Providence Day School's orchestra director.
When speaking on his inspiration for "Song of the Ocean Winds," he said, "Being born in Miami, I've always been inspired by the ocean."
His second piece, "High Rise," involved snapping, tapping and double bass, creating a leisurely atmosphere.
YUNG Citizen's songs represent his life experiences. His first song, "Browne's Fury," was written about his brother, who had been locked up.
His second song, "I Wish," was inspired by the show "Keeping Up With The Jones." According to YUNG, this song is about keeping up with others and self-love.
His last song, "House of Cards," was written while questioning his life decisions.
The next piece, "Columns," followed intermission. Madison Bush, a 2022 graduate from Winthrop University, composed this work. Bush has composed music for 12 years.
Bush said that her piece represented a person caught up in a spinning column of light.
"What you see in it is what you see in it. I just hope you see something in it," said Bush.
Taylor Byrd, an elementary music teacher, composed "The Sunday Girls" in honor of the four victims of the 1963 16th Street bombing. Her work used freedom songs and other musical elements to embody the sadness of the event.
The Danzas de Panama segment involved three pieces composed by William Grant Still. Grant was the first African American to compose and have a symphony, amongst other musical achievements. "Tamborito," "Mejorana y Socavon" and "Cumbia y Congo" are all inspired by Panamanian folk music and Afro-Latino culture.
The last piece, "It Don't Mean A Thing," was composed by Duke Ellington and inspired by blues and jazz.
This concert showcased the excellence of Black composers and musicians, making for an impactful performance during Black History Month.