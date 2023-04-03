Following the 2023 Distinguished Alumni Awards, UNC Charlotte's ARTS Reps hosted its second annual CoAAPalooza in the Arts Quad on March 30. CoAAPalooza is a student-run arts festival, typically held during the spring semester, that celebrates different student organizations on campus.
Students walked through the Arts Quad and enjoyed the different activities and games and visited different student organizations near Storrs Hall.
The festival included several food trucks such as Hip Hop Smoothies, Crispy Banh Mi, Chaconia and Wrap N' Roll.
Students involved in organizations on campus showcased their participation with different activities. The members of Niner Designers customized tote bags with different prints and designs for attendees. The festival even featured more tabling by organizations such as Women in Animation (WIA), Art Club, Illustration club and Student Theatre at Robinson (STAR).
Part of the celebration showcased different performances such as the Niner Nation Marching Band, Improv Club and Dance students Choreography II excerpt.
Riley McGowan, a second-year dance student, performed with the Range of Motion Dance Ensemble, a student-run organization dedicated to creating a positive space for students to further their creativity and passion for dance. This is McGowan's first time participating in CoAAPalooza.
"I'm a transfer student, so this is my first one," McGowan said. "To me, it's really a good opportunity to get together with friends and meet other people that are in other majors that we don't usually get to see."
Wendy Fishman, the College of Arts + Architecture's director of collaborative works, encourages students who participated in or attended CoAAPalooza to use this opportunity to get more involved with the community.
"Go get involved, participate and meet people in other disciplines and units," said Fishman. "Get involved in all the great activities on this campus and in Charlotte."