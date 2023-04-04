The College of Arts + Architecture recognized six UNC Charlotte alumni on March 30. In the awards ceremony hosted in the Anne R. Belk Theater, the five departments within the college awarded the recipients and honored their careers since they graduated.
The Department of Music recognized Troy Conn, a 2002 graduate with a Bachelor of Music in Performance degree. Conn is a distinguished jazz, rock and classical guitarist and has performed with Charlotte-based jazz bands Jazz is Led and Ron Brendle Quartet. Outside of Charlotte, he has performed at jazz festivals and toured with bands across Europe and the United States. He has featured in many recordings, including “A Tribute to the Bassists” by Ron Brendle, “Escalating Blues” by Mike Strauss and his own album “Old and New.” He teaches Applied Jazz Guitar and Jazz Combo at UNC Charlotte and Queens University of Charlotte.
The Department of Dance recognized Rodrigo and Wendy Jiminez. Both are internationally-known dancers and instructors and have taught in countries such as Puerto Rico, Spain, Vietnam, China, Japan, Chile, the United States, Canada, Colombia and Peru. Some of their accomplishments include being finalists in the World Latin Dance Cup and coming in first place in the World Salsa Summit. Rodrigo and Wendy Jiminez currently instruct at UNC Charlotte as adjunct faculty in the dance department’s Latin courses and have been since 2008.
The College of Arts + Architecture recognized David Ravin. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Architecture in 1994, Ravin graduated from the University of Michigan in 1996 with a Master of Architecture. In 1998, he graduated with a Master of Science in Real Estate from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Ravin started his own real estate development company, Northwood Ravin, in 2011 and was ranked as the 17th largest developer and 16th largest contractor in the United States in 2022. In 2022, UNC Charlotte named their school of architecture after him.
The Department of Theatre recognized Jack Taggart. After graduating in 1988 with a Bachelor of Creative Arts, Taggart went on to earn a master’s degree at the University of California San Diego. He has designed for San Diego’s The Old Globe Theatre and La Jolla Playhouse, San Francisco’s The Magic Theatre and New York’s Soho Rep. Taggart has worked as an ager/dyer for costumes in films including “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Dunkirk.” Taggart has worked with notable directors Clint Eastwood, Quentin Tarantino, Christopher Nolan and Tim Burton.
The Department of Art & Art History recognized Banks Wilson, who graduated in 2001 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Graphic Design and started Union, an agency that creates campaigns for global brands, in 2002. Currently, he serves as the senior vice president of North America for Valtech, a global digital agency that focuses on marketing and platforms for businesses.