Whether you are looking for a cozy atmosphere where you can sit and sip your coffee or a quick drive-thru, there are plenty of coffee places in and around Charlotte to meet your needs.
As a coffee “connoisseur,” I am always on the hunt to find delicious coffee. The coffee shops I have visited and continue to visit are Smelly Cat Coffee House & Roastery, Bitty & Beau’s Coffee, Burr & Berry Coffee, Main Street Craft Coffee & Coworking and our very own, Peet’s Coffee.
Smelly Cat Coffee House & Roastery is in the heart of NoDa and only about 15 minutes away from campus. All of their food items, coffee syrups and cocktails are made in-house. In addition, the coffee house has aimed to reduce its carbon footprint by offering discounts to those who bring their own coffee cups and are no longer supplying single-use straws. Smelly Cat is open Monday-Friday 6:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday 7:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. They offer a variety of beverages to meet everyone’s liking, such as regular coffee, cold brews, espresso beverages such as a latte, cappuccino, americano, blended drinks, hot tea and more. When I visited Smelly Cat, I ordered an iced latte with almond milk and added in the homemade spice brown sugar syrup. So, if you are looking for a coffee place located in a beautiful area full of places to go, Smelly Cat Coffee House & Roastery is the place for you!
Bitty & Beau’s Coffee is a franchise that started in Wilmington, NC, in 2016 and is about 25 minutes from campus. The franchise made its debut in Charlotte on Oct. 9, 2021. The coffee shop is located in the South End area and is open Monday-Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. This coffee shop creates a path for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities to be more valued, accepted and included in every community. Bitty & Beau’s has made an impact across 12 states with 23 shops and over 200 employees. Along with their impact, they serve delicious coffee. When I visited the shop, I ordered an iced caramel latte with almond milk. Such a flavorful latte to sip while you sit inside the shop to do work or if you want to walk around the beautiful South End area to shop.
Burr & Berry coffee is a drive-thru and walk-up-only coffee place. This is a great place if you are looking for a quick coffee on the go and is about 25 minutes from campus. Whenever I think of Burr & Berry Coffee all I can think of is perfection in a cup. Burr & Berry opened their first location in Indian Land, South Carolina. On Oct. 19, Burr & Berry opened their second location in the Lower South End area. They serve amazing coffee Monday-Friday 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.. Whether you are a coffee lover or a non-coffee lover, Burr & Berry is your place! There are endless coffee options on their menu for those who love coffee; however, if you do not like coffee, they offer espresso-free blended coolers, Italian sodas, tea and energy drinks. As a coffee lover, I ordered one of their signature drinks. I ordered an iced Bee’s Knees latte with almond milk. The Bee’s Knees latte is a mouthwatering blend of honey and brown sugar cinnamon… such a dynamic duo. The two things I love about Burr & Berry are their range of cup sizes (S-XL) and their chocolate-covered espresso bean added on the lid of their coffee beverages. Besides their amazing coffee, the service I have received when I have gone has been so welcoming. Definitely a must-go!
Main Street Craft Coffee & Coworking is located in Huntersville, North Carolina, about 20 minutes from campus. Along with this Huntersville location, there is also a Denver, NC location and coffee on wheels option in Cornelius, NC. The Huntersville coffee shop offers a great selection of coffee options, a peaceful place to study and a coworking space if you want to purchase a membership. Main Street Craft Coffee & Coworking is open from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sundays. This shop offers craft coffee, seasonal drinks, beer and wine options, gourmet pastries, cold brew and more. When I visited Main Street Craft Coffee & Coworking, I ordered one of their craft coffees. I ordered their snickerdoodle latte, which is a blend of vanilla and cinnamon, just like a snickerdoodle cookie. If I am looking for a place to study and a unique latte flavor, Main Street Craft Coffee & Coworking is my go-to!
Lastly, our very own Peet’s Coffee offers great coffee options as well. Peet’s is located in the J. Murrey Atkins Library and has different hours depending on the day of the week. To ensure you go when Peet’s is open, the Niner Diners app provides this information and gives you the option to place a mobile order to skip the line. Peet’s coffee in the library is one of my favorite places to study on campus. I always place a mobile order, and my coffee is always ready in less than eight minutes. My favorite order is an iced vanilla latte, pretty simple but tastes so divine!
All of these coffee shops have a variety of reasons why their shop is so special! There are plenty of other coffee places in and around Charlotte I am still looking to visit, like Giddy Goat Coffee Roasters, HEX Coffee, Night Swim Coffee and more!
Happy sipping!
