Singer and actor Joshua Bassett performed at the Underground on March 29 on his "Complicated" tour, with singer Lindsey Lomis as the opener for the show. Lomis performed some of her past songs and some off of her upcoming EP, while Bassett performed a mix of songs from some of his recent EPs "Different," "Sad Songs In A Hotel Room" and his self-titled EP "Joshua Bassett."
Lindsey Lomis
In an interview with the Niner Times, Lomis explained that she has only played in Charlotte once at a different venue and that this was her first time playing at the Underground.
"I'm really intrigued to see what Charlotte's audience is going to be like. I feel like it's going to be fun," she said.
Lomis appeared on stage, electric guitar in hand. She began her performance with "Daydreaming" and "Call Me When U Get Home."
Lomis introduced her newest songs, including an unreleased song with the same name as her upcoming EP, "Universe," then told the story behind the song and explained its message that everything happens for a reason.
Afterward, Lomis played one of her newly released songs, "This Time (I Don't Wanna)," about feeling vulnerable and opening up to someone. Lomis then performed what she described as one of the sassiest songs she has ever written, "Bad News/Good News," and opened up to the audience about the song's message: selfishly hoping her crush's ex has a horrible relationship.
Throughout the performance, Lomis interacted with the audience and created a supportive and inclusive bond.
In the mix of playing her own songs, Lomis sang covers of SZA's "Kill Bill" and Bill Withers' "Just the Two of Us," which the audience both sang along to.
At the end of her performance, Lomis thanked everyone for being a supportive crowd and asked the audience to sing along to the last song of her set, "save your breath," beginning with a guitar riff and ending with everyone chanting her lyrics and waving at Lomis while she waved back.
Joshua Bassett
Bassett leapt onto the stage, opening his performance with his songs "Feel Something," "Secret" and "Doppelgänger." After wrapping up his first three songs, Bassett acknowledged that it was his first time performing in Charlotte.
Like Lomis, in between songs, Bassett talked with the audience about his experiences and went in-depth about the meanings of most of the songs he performed. He briefly talked about his show "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," recounting how he fell in love with the show's script and was able to write a few songs for the show, including "Finally Free," which he then performed.
After a lively performance of "Lie Lie Lie," the crowd made a path for Bassett towards the middle of the floor, where he performed his debut song "Common Sense."
Bassett got personal with the audience with a couple of songs from his set, including "Lifeline," sharing his near-death experience in 2021. He reassured the room to not let bitterness get the best of them and to never be afraid to ask for help.
After introducing "i'm sorry," audience members held up crescent moon-shaped pieces of paper that read, "We are happy you are who you are," and Bassett reacted with surprise to the kind gesture.
Along with his own songs, Bassett performed covers of The Goo Goo Dolls' "Iris" and Paul McCartney's "Blackbird."
Bassett ended the show with "Set Me Free" and one last dynamic performance of "SHE SAID HE SAID SHE SAID."
The atmosphere of Lomis's performance appealed to the emotion of her songs, giving the audience a sneak peek of what is to come in her upcoming music. Her passion for music was apparent through her performance and connection with the audience.
Bassett's performance was animated and made the audience feel seen and included. The liveliness he had on stage from the beginning of his set to the end of the concert shone through brightly.
Rating: 9/10