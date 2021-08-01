Platform: PlayStation 5
Now that Sony’s next-generation console has had a little time out in the wild, a suite of smaller titles is beginning to populate the system in between all of the “tentpole” releases from both Sony and their third-party partners. One of these lesser-known titles that caught my eye recently was a game known as “Curved Space.” Created by a small team of people under the name Only By Midnight Ltd. and published by Maximum Games, “Curved Space” certainly stands out among the crowd of games currently available on PS5. However, trying to determine whether or not it sticks the landing is a bit dicey.
“Curved Space” seeks to bring players into a world overrun by alien creatures known as “The Spiders.” Taking control of a nameless starship pilot, players are tasked with blasting their way through wave after wave of Spiders to harvest their excess energy and ultimately create a weapon capable of ridding the universe of the Spider threat once and for all. This seems like a relatively basic premise, but unfortunately, the game takes this simple “save the universe from the alien threat” story and wraps it around a needlessly complicated and baffling structure. You see, players are asked relatively early on to choose between a Red, Blue or Green path, with the story playing out differently depending on which path is taken. This was likely done in a bid to encourage multiple playthroughs of the game to see the events from all three perspectives, but the end of my playthrough simply left me scratching my head.
Even at the time of this writing, I still have no idea if the three pilots shown in the game are simply alternate dimension versions of the same character or three entirely different characters. At first, you get to hear a little bit from each version of the pilot in between each stage, and they seem to be reacting in different ways to the same events. The frequent use of first-person pronouns and the fact that the pilots never acknowledge one another leads me to believe that the story is delivered in a sort of “inner monologue” format. However, towards the end of the game, the pilots all begin to interact more directly, indicating that they are indeed different characters. Mix this with the fact that their character portraits all look remarkably similar, and their voices are all provided by the same actress, and you are left with a story that is more confusing than unique or thought-provoking. I found it incredibly hard to remain invested to the point where I would want to play through the game a minimum of two more times to have a chance at putting the pieces together.
Unfortunately, the gameplay in "Curved Space" is just as messy and unfocused as the story. As players advance through the stages, the goal remains largely the same: survive wave after wave of Spiders while completing various tasks across each location. The spaceship can be moved in all directions with the left stick and rotated with the right stick. Defeated Spiders will often drop power-ups for the player to grab, which can be anything from additional health, energy for your ship's "overdrive" gauge, and new, more powerful weapons. It's a fine enough loop on its own, but several key flaws work to drag the whole experience down. For starters, the game's camera is simply not designed for the kind of combat situations "Curved Space" places you in. Unlike other fast-paced shooters like "Geometry Dash," which works with a bird's-eye view that allows players to see everything around them, "Curved Space" uses a much more traditional viewpoint oriented behind the back of the player's ship. The problem with this is that the game will often have Spiders swarm and surround you from all sides, meaning you get attacked all the time by enemies that you can't even see because they are behind you and totally out of view. Turning the ship around is also way slower than it should be, making it feel more like you're piloting a tank than a super-advanced spacecraft. Again, this wouldn't be a problem if the game was designed around this limited control style, but it simply is not. Enemies will constantly bombard you from all sides, and the sluggish controls ensure that no amount of reflexes in the world will be able to save you from taking a copious amount of hits. I am okay with a high difficulty, but that challenge must be presented to the player clearly and fairly.
It is such a shame because there are a few moments where this game's potential and its ideas shine through, and it's great! Equipping yourself with a powerful weapon and finding a good vantage point from which to mow through hordes of Spiders makes you feel like an absolute beast. The boss battles in "Curved Space" also account for many of the game's greatest moments, as maneuvering your way around a barrage of attacks and unleashing a full onslaught of your strongest weapons onto the bosses is satisfying beyond belief. The game also, perhaps unsurprisingly, looks downright gorgeous on PS5, with psychedelic, outer-space background visuals and some truly awesome Spider designs. However, these moments where the gameplay and visuals click and create something satisfying are so few and far between that it simply isn't worth sticking through all the frustration.
I can respect the attempt at creating something unique here, but “Curved Space” simply falls apart as an overall experience. The gameplay has been done much better elsewhere, and any changes made to help it stand out were seemingly all for the worse. The non-linear, parallel dimensions storyline could be intriguing but winds up being way too complex and convoluted for its own good. The game even tries to provide extra content through daily challenges, arena mode, survival mode and more. But all of these amount to nothing more than reused content from the main game, with the same blemishes that plagued it the first time. There is the potential for something truly great hidden away here, but “Curved Space” simply falls flat on its face in terms of the execution.
Final Score
3/10
