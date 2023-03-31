Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and a sacred time for all Muslim students on campus. While being away from home and family can be lonely, there are ways you can connect with your peers and celebrate together.
Ramadan is a month full of praying, fasting, reflection, community, and self-restraint. Fasting is observed between sunset and dawn and is compulsory for any Muslim who has reached puberty and is physically capable. Things such as food, drink, sexual activity, music, unfavorable thoughts and evil intentions are to be avoided. During Ramadan, Muslims repent their sins and seek forgiveness.
If you are a Muslim student, there are many resources you can access to help you out this Ramadan! On campus, MSA (Muslim Student Association) holds Iftars (breaking of the fast) weekly from Monday to Thursday. These Iftaris are hosted by students or restaurants and funded by donations. I recommend attending these to meet new Muslim friends and break fast together while building community. For more information, check MSA's Instagram @msa_uncc.
Another helpful resource is SGA's Suhoor (start of the fast meal) bags which include food options for students struggling to find meals. These bags can be found at the Office of Identity, Equity, and Engagement from Monday to Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Finally, the United Muslim Relief (UMR) is helping students who do not have access to Suhoor or Iftar from Friday to Sunday. Volunteers with UMR will pass boxes out after Jummah prayer for Iftars. In addition, on Saturdays and Sundays, there are days to pick up the Iftari boxes posted on the UMR's Instagram @umr.charlotte.
Ramadan is a celebration that every Muslim looks forward to. For more information on Ramadan or how to celebrate on campus, students can contact MSA or UMR.
Ramadan Kareem!