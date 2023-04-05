Class registration starts Monday, April 3, for both summer and fall semesters. To maximize your time and schedule, it is vital to prepare before your registration date and time. Here are some things you can do in advance to prepare for registration.
Find your registration time
The time and day you can begin registration depend on completed credit hours. To find out, go to my.charlotte.edu and log in with your NinerNet credentials. Once you are logged in, go to "My Tasks/Announcements."
Compare Degree Works with your major's track sheet
Degree Works is a great tool to see what class you need for your degree. It lists all the classes you can take to fulfill general education requirements and tells you all the prerequisites you need for your major classes. Compare this tool with your major's track sheet, which you can typically find on your college's website or Canvas page.
Use Schedule Wizard and Banner Self Service
After determining the classes you need, look through the available classes and see how they fit into your schedule. You can compare in-person and online classes, along with times and different professors.
Pick whichever works best for you, but select a backup if the class fills up before you can register. Find each class's course registration number (CRN) and use that to register when your time comes. This will allow you to register for all your classes in one click.
Meet with your advisor
If you have any questions or concerns after going through your schedule and requirements, it is best to contact your advisor. Most advisors prefer that you go through Connect, which can be found on your MyCharlotte home page, but you can also email to ask questions or schedule an appointment. Make sure you do this earlier rather than later because their schedules get busier as class registration gets closer.
While registration can seem overwhelming, remember that preparation will help you in the future and make registration sail smoothly.