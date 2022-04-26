Are you losing passion for your major or minor? Have your career goals changed, and you want to change your major or minor to reflect that? After doing some research, have you decided that there is a different major or minor that piques your interest? Whatever reasons you have for wanting to change your major or minor, research and planning are the most important things to do.
Before changing your major or minor, you must first decide how it will affect your academic goals and the requirements to get into the major or minor program. According to the Academic Policy on Undergraduate Majors and Minors, it is recommended that students change their majors or minors before they complete 60 credit hours. If you have completed more than 60 credit hours and are planning to change your major or minor, you can still do so, but your graduation time may be affected. Some places to start your research in exploring a new major or minor would be the Academics webpage for Undergraduate Academic Programs, the "what-if" audit on Degreeworks (to get an idea of how your academic progress will be affected by a major or minor change) and "What Can I Do with a Major In?" (WCIDWAMI) on the University Career Center website to get an idea of what careers you may be interested in with a major change. Exploring majors and minors on their respective department websites is also helpful.
Once you have done your research, the next step is to consult your academic advisor. (Note: The "what-if" audit for DegreeWorks does not substitute speaking with your advisor about your plans to change your major or minor.) After meeting with your academic advisor, the next thing you need to do is to submit a "Change of Major/Minor Form." The best resource would be your academic advisor to get more details on that process. The form should be submitted to the Office of the Registrar for the respective department of the major or minor you want to switch to.
Changing a major or minor can be a big decision that can be as exciting as it can be challenging. However, with enough research and planning, you are sure to find a major or minor that you will like more than your previous one.
