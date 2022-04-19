For many students, it’s hard enough to pick one major, let alone a minor or a second major. However, adding another discipline to your time at UNC Charlotte is a great way to be more well-rounded or find something else you enjoy. It’s also a great way to get the 120 credit hours you need for graduation. So, here are a few ways to decide which minor or additional major is right for you:
Go after another interest.
College is all about branching out and learning new things, so if there’s something else you’re interested in, consider a major or minor in it. Although getting a degree for future careers is important, you should also use this time to explore and learn more about your other passions. Only taking classes for your primary degree can get boring after a while, so a new discipline can help combat burnout. And who knows, you may find you’re more passionate about the new degree than your current one.
Pick something that compliments your primary degree.
With the job market being even more competitive, having a complimentary degree helps you stand out from other applicants. It shows that you’re more than just one discipline and can bring unique perspectives to the job. Other degrees can also help you be more specialized in the field and may qualify you for higher-level positions.
Take some classes before declaring.
It may seem daunting to commit to another degree, so taking a few classes as electives is a great way to see if the department is a good fit. Doing so will help you get a feel for how classes typically run and meet people in the department. Even if you decide not to declare, taking classes will still help break the monotony of classes from a single discipline.
Talk to your advisor or professors.
You aren’t alone in this decision either. Your advisors and professors are a great resource to get advice about areas that may interest you or see if pursuing another degree is feasible. They could suggest something you hadn’t thought about before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.