As the semester starts to pick up and the school workload begins to pile up, many of our valued hobbies start to slip away from our routine altogether. Here are some tips on maintaining a hobby and incorporating it into our daily lives.
1. Set a schedule
Many students use planners to become more organized with their schoolwork. Using a planner is a great way to organize the upcoming week and schedule daily activities, school work and breaks. If you need a planner, you can stop by Barnes & Noble in Popp Martin Student Union.
2. Make the hobby a motivation
Try getting into the habit of creating a mindset of seeing a hobby as a reward or a motivation. Yes, schoolwork can be tedious and stressful, but this is also where setting a schedule comes into play. Also, adopt the mindset of: “If I get this assignment done on time, then I will be able to reward myself with the hobby.”
3. Take advantage of your free time
Eventually, finding free time from a busy work life can be exhilarating. Try incorporating a hobby into this newfound set of time. Doing so can be rewarding because it sets aside time to rest and relax. Moreover, this free time can help to learn and process the nature of the hobby.
4. Find a place on campus
When taking or picking back up a hobby, do so by finding a place on campus. For example, if you want to read more, you can find a vacant hammock on campus, visit the Botanical Gardens or grab a cup of coffee at the Thoughtful Cup. If you are interested in learning how to cook, go and check out the schedule for UREC’s demo kitchen.