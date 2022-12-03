We have all heard that time flies, but somehow that never seems more accurate than the end of the semester. Before we know it, exams are upon us, and the semester ends. And here we are: exams will have come and gone soon, and we will all have a nice, long break. For many of us, winter break sounds terrific, but it often goes by way too fast, and we feel like we have not done much by the time we are back in class. Try to change that up this year. Here is how you can make the most of your winter break.
Get organized
Winter break is a great time to organize your life (mentally and physically). So go through all of your notes and files from this past semester. Discard notes that are not needed, put the files on your computer into folders and put away notes that you want to keep for later.
Another idea is to have a closet cleanout. First, take every single item out of your closet so you can see it. Then, decide what you want to keep, give away or sell. Not only is it the season for giving, but you will feel much better with a more manageable space.
Remember your hobbies
Love to paint, read, bake, craft or hike, but you have not had time for it all semester? Well, now is your chance to get back into those hobbies. Make sure to take time to do the things you enjoy intentionally. Yes, you can still watch Netflix if you want, but try to be creative and use your brain in a non-studious way through your hobbies.
Do something for someone else
Again, it is the season for giving. This holiday season is a great time to help and do something kind for someone else. This could be as simple as donating clothes and toys, volunteering at the local food pantry, baking something for your neighbors or writing letters to friends or relatives. Regardless, doing something kind and unique for someone else over break can be very rewarding.
Prepare
While you are getting organized, having fun and helping others, do not forget to stay on top of things and stay prepared. Check out the Canvas pages for your classes next semester. Print out syllabi, purchase your notebooks and supplies and complete any other necessary steps to prepare for the coming semester.
Make sure you are taking care of yourself over break. Your health and well-being are the ultimate priority. Rest up, have fun and get ready for 2023.