Sometimes being a commuter at UNC Charlotte can be like a full-time job. Finding parking, getting stuck in traffic or not making it to class on time can be frustrating. It can also make getting involved trickier. However, there are several ways to make the most out of traveling to school.
1. Plan ahead
A big part of commuting is planning your time out. Some may have a longer commute than others, so leaving your house twice as early as your typical commute time is best. For example, if you live 30 minutes away, leave an hour before class starts. Nine times out of 10, you will arrive on campus early, but leaving home earlier than usual will save you when there may be unexpected traffic, and maybe you got stuck behind a slow school bus or even have trouble finding parking. If you get to campus early, use that time to study, review your notes for class or watch TikTok on your phone.
2. Get involved
Since you are not as likely to be on campus as frequently as others, it is essential to stay involved to reap the full benefits of the Niner Nation community. One way to accommodate things like extracurriculars into your schedule is to find clubs that meet on the same days you plan to be on campus. Getting involved on the days you will be on campus will save you an extra drive and help you connect to the community. Check out resources like the Niner Times, Campus Activities Board, Niner Engage and the library’s website to find out about upcoming events on campus.
3. Keep extra things in your car
When you are spending a significant amount of time on campus without the possibility of being able to run home quickly and grab something, you must have all the things you may need with you. Keeping snacks, deodorant, a change of clothes and even a blanket in the car will help you be more prepared and comfortable on campus. Plus, you can always make a friend when someone needs something like a makeup remover wipe, and you have one on hand.
While being a commuter student can be challenging, it is rewarding and allows you to enjoy both home and college life simultaneously.