Spring semester can be challenging for many students; the term is short, and the classes are fast-paced. Summer is approaching, and motivation may be low. Here are some ways to succeed in class and bring that motivation up.
Wake up early and turn off any electronics
Many college students are guilty of picking up their phones when they wake up. Phones can increase productivity and quality of life but can be a significant source of stress and distraction, particularly first thing in the morning.
Try to wake up and establish a morning routine to start the day earlier. Self-care activities such as making the bed, eating a healthy breakfast, exercising or journaling can help start the day on the right foot and increase happiness and productivity.
Go to class and take notes
Attending a lecture or class can seem like a chore, especially if it is a long lecture with a slow, monotone professor. However, it is worth participating in class to build on prior reading and studying. Going to class allows students to ask questions and practice active listening. Make a note of crucial keywords the lecturer highlights on lecture slides. Finally, these times are great for filling in informational gaps outside class.
Try new study techniques
Studying can be exhausting, and it is easy to lose motivation and procrastinate. However, when done correctly, studying can be productive and fun.
Try the Pomodoro study method, which involves setting aside a specific activity to complete in a set amount of time. Then, divide that time into two segments: breaks and studying, alternating until the time ends. This method distributes the information and can reduce the likelihood of burnout.
Go to a professor's office hours
While many professors offer office hours, students tend to ignore them despite the fact they are great opportunities to take advantage of. Office hours allow students to get to know their professors and help them land a job or research opportunity.
If a student is having difficulty in class, office hours serve as an opportunity to speak with a professor about problems. Then, depending on the professor, a student may receive professional advice on their degree or career path.
Set up a goal and reward system
Setting goals, whether they are short-term or long-term, can help students perform better in college courses. In addition, effective goal-setting helps students plan and offers motivation to finish schoolwork.
Once the goal has been achieved, a small reward can either involve treating yourself to a lunch and dessert or buying something for yourself. Make this an incentive to work towards.