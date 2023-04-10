Charlotte has various places known for multiple activities, perfect for a date night. Whether a date is focused on entertainment or an unforgettable dinner, Charlotte has many options for a budding relationship.
Middle C Jazz
Middle C Jazz is a live musical entertainment venue that has been cultivating jazz and soul artistic talent for three years in the Charlotte area. General admission is open to anyone interested in exploring new music. Do not be intimidated by the typical thoughts of a jazz club. There is no specific dress code or secret rules. Ticket prices typically range from $20 for smaller performances with lesser-known artists to $75 per person for shows with better-known artists such as Christian Sands or Gerald Albright.
Botanical Gardens
The UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens feature outdoor paths and seating areas. The Botanical Gardens are open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and free to the public. First, explore the Susie Harwood gardens' Asian-inspired architecture, designs and fauna of the Susie Harwood gardens. Then, bask in the beauty of Stonehenge and finish the most economical entertainment option at Charlotte with a scenic retreat at the pond, gazebo or the Balkans rest area.
Golden Owl Tavern
The Golden Owl Tavern features modern designs and visually appealing cuisine. The Golden Owl is outside the main Charlotte campus inside the Marriott Hotel and is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. for dinner. Dining options include steak, pork chops, shrimp, cheeseburgers and charcuterie boards. One of the most notable items on the menu is a burger named after the Charlotte campus and its students, the Niner's burger.
Portofino's
Portofino's is an Italian restaurant located on both Eastway Drive and Park Road Street at two locations. A small chain in the Charlotte area, good company and a meal from the restaurant will prove to be a great decision no matter the personal fondness for Italian cuisine — dining options at Portofino's range from handmade pizzas or strombolis to authentic spaghetti or lasagna.