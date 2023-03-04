Many people can rediscover the joy of reading at college. Students are exposed to new types of writing and start to understand what they are looking for in a book or what kind of story they want to read. Here are some recommendations for different genres:
1. Mystery: 'The Guest List' by Lucy Foley.
When guests gather for a TV star and a magazine publisher's wedding on a remote island, no one knows the murder and mystery yet to come. Foley creates an immersive atmosphere on this island that pulls in the reader. This wedding gone wrong trope mixes a mystery and a thriller that feels like an Agatha Christie story and keeps readers on the edge of their seats, trying to guess who the victim is and who has done it.
2 . Inspirational/motivational: 'You Are A Badass' by Jen Sincero.
Through funny stories and inspiring tales, Sincero provides exercises to become self-aware of good and bad habits, stop caring about what others think and take control of your own life. This book is a must-read for college students discovering confidence in themselves.
3. Romance: 'The Soulmate Equation' by Christina Lauren.
A single mom doubts she will ever rejoin the dating world until she discovers a new matchmaking service, GeneticAlly, that matches people with their ideal soulmates based on their genetic makeup. Firmly believing in science and statistics, she gives the service a shot and matches with the grumpy, stubborn founder she already knows. Lauren creates tension and warmth-filled moments that make for the perfect romance read.
4. Memoir: 'I'm Glad My Mom Died' by Jennette McCurdy.
"iCarly" and "Sam & Cat" star McCurdy opens up about her experience and struggles as a child actor and her relationship with her abusive mother in this heart-wrenching yet hilarious memoir. She takes the time to highlight not only her struggles but what she did to overcome them, giving readers insight into her life behind the scenes while sharing some relatable moments.
5. Fantasy: 'A Court of Thorns and Roses' by Sarah J. Maas.
This young adult fantasy is a unique retelling of The Beauty and the Beast and is the first in a series of five. Maas creates a magical world filled with lore, gore, action and romance, all while developing a plethora of characters that readers grow to love and hate. This series is perfect for readers who want to get enthralled in a mystical world and have a fantasy, romance, mystery and thriller all wrapped up in one.
Books hold many different purposes, from entertainment to education. Regardless of preference, take some time and enjoy reading.