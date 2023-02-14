It is that time of the year again; love is in the air, and chocolate craving is at an all-time high. So here are five activities to enjoy this Valentine's Day.
1. Picnic with a book
The weather has been getting nicer as the month progresses, making this the perfect time for a picnic. Take a towel or blanket and your favorite romance book, "Jane Eyre" or "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo," and head to the nearest park. Visit UNC Charlotte's Botanical Gardens and read with the peaceful nature around you. Remember to bring some snacks along just in case you get hungry.
2. Bake
Go to the store, buy cake batter or pizza crust and get to baking. Buy some pink frosting, sprinkles and a heart-shaped baking tray to bake a cake full of love. You can use the same tray to make a heart-shaped pizza and add toppings of your or your partner's liking. This activity can be fun with someone else or by yourself. The best part is eating it after or sharing it with friends.
3. Dinner and a show
A romantic evening you and your significant other will remember can include a nice dinner and a movie.
An ageless film like "La La Land" could be perfect. A young actress and an aspiring musician struggle to balance their personal and professional lives in this story on Netflix.
What about a classic like "Pride and Prejudice"? The Bennett sisters and their romantic endeavors are the subjects of this timeless tale. This ageless love story will inspire you to believe in the strength of true love. You can rent it from Redbox or Amazon.
But, of course, you will have to make time for a classic Disney movie! "The Princess and the Frog" is set in the 1920s and centers around a young waitress named Tiana who struggles to accomplish her dream of starting her restaurant. She kisses a prince who has been transformed into a frog, setting off a curse that also changes her into a frog. The two try to revert to being human for the remainder of the tale.
4. Galentine's Day
Grab a couple of friends and plan a new group tradition. Galentine's Day celebrates friendship and womanhood. Though the official day is every February 13, you could mark it later or earlier. Some ways to celebrate are a picnic if the weather is nice, a dinner party where you come dressed in your best Valentine's Day colors, or even a sleepover and skincare with your besties.
5. Take yourself on a date
Valentine's Day is associated with love and happiness, so what better way to celebrate self-love than by taking yourself out? First, dress up with your favorite outfit. Then, treat yourself by heading to your local Trader Joe's and buying a bouquet and some chocolate. Go to Uptown and explore the city, stopping by the Mint Museum on your way back. End the night by grabbing some boba or coffee and putting on comfy PJs to watch romance movies.