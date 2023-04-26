The Jamil Niner Student Pantry, located right next to campus off John Kirk Drive, is a food pantry accessible to all UNC Charlotte students. The food pantry fights food insecurity by providing necessities to students.
The Jamil Niner Student Pantry, sponsored by Harris Teeter, is an appointment-only food pantry. Before using the food pantry, there are a few steps students need to take.
To shop in the food pantry, students must locate the food pantry request forms on the student food pantry informational page and schedule an appointment. The form opens every Sunday at 7 a.m. Once the appointment arrives, students must enter through the front door with their student ID and check in with the front desk. It is important to note that only those with an appointment can access the food pantry. After completing these steps, students can shop with the pantry-provided shopping basket. It is recommended that each person bring their own bags to bring their items home.
The food pantry has a large array of canned foods, other non-perishables and necessities. They provide a fridge with frozen food and fresh produce like onions, potatoes and seasonal herbs. In each section of the food pantry, students are limited in the number of items they can take. The food pantry provides the amount of each item each person can take in each section, such as one box of pasta or two rolls of toilet paper.
Once students have completed shopping, they must follow the arrows to the back of the building, where students can receive help bagging their items.