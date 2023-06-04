One of the best things about UNC Charlotte is its proximity to exceptional food options off campus. A wide variety of cuisines are spread within a five-mile radius, and there is something tasty for everyone. As a new student, navigating local and chain eateries could be complex. However, off-campus dining is enriched by ethnically diverse cuisines. Here is a list of nearby, affordable and simply delicious places.
Off-campus chains
Dave's Hot Chicken
This place lives up to the hype with a flavorful, juicy chicken menu. With heat options from no heat to reaper, Dave's combos come with sliced bread, pickles and Dave's sauce that create a perfect blend of tang. It takes fried chicken to a new level — only a few minutes from campus.
Order suggestion: Dave's No. 3 one tender and one slider with fries (Heat level "hot")
Price: $10-$20 per person
CAVA
Create a Mediterranean bowl or pita wrap packed with fresh ingredients like Harissa chicken, avocado and olives. With a healthy yet filling menu, CAVA is perfect for a balanced diet and is one of the many quick and easy go-to eateries by the boardwalk. They serve vegan and vegetarian-friendly customizable bowls while also offering halal-certified lamb meatballs.
Order suggestion: Harissa Avocado bowl
Price: $10-$20 per person
Cookout
Nothing beats a late-night run to Cookout with friends. The service is fast, and the food is cheap, with suitable portion sizes. Cheese fries, quesadillas and chicken tenders pair great with a thick and creamy milkshake, especially after a Charlotte sports game.
Expand your palate
These local hot spots embrace diversity and respect inclusion by offering worldly food and dietary cultural accommodations, such as kosher, halal, vegan and vegetarian-friendly. Don't knock it until you try it; these places incorporate bursting flavor profiles and numerous menu options.
Zapata's Mexican
It is one of the best Mexican restaurants, and the servers are so welcoming and sweet. This place is great for classic Mexican food at a reasonable price.
Complimentary chips and salsa come with every order, and outdoor seating has a boardwalk view. This Charlotte-based restaurant, with only two other locations in Ballantyne Commons and Lake Norman, is perfect for a college student's budget with quality food.
Order suggestion: Quesadilla Taco's Birria
Price: $-$$
Giacomo's Pizzeria
Not even five minutes away from campus, Giacomo's is home to New York-style pizza and homemade garlic knots. It features speedy service and 20% off with a student ID card. Giacomo's is a classic spot for good quality Italian food and an easy grab-and-go lunch with just $3 by the slice.
Passage to India
The aroma of this spot is incredible and right off campus. Spicy, tangy, classic Indian food with fast service, Passage to India offers mouthwatering meat and vegetarian options.
Their vegetable vindaloo and palak paneer are must-haves that take meat alternatives to another level. Meat entrees like lamb biryani and tandoori chicken are tender and beautifully seasoned. Most menu options include hefty portion sizes that make it great for sharing at the price of one or leftovers. Buttery, fresh oven-baked naan goes excellent with butter chicken or alone. This location also offers fusion flavors of Indo-Chinese.
Order suggestion: Chicken Makhana with Garlic Naan
Price: $$
Pho@University
Hot and rich Vietnamese Pho hits the spot on a rainy day in Charlotte. A perfect balance of sweet and salty with a sensation of umami flavors, Pho@University offers great-priced, quality pho with gorgeous indoor seating. This spot is relatively new and includes yummy small Vietnamese plates with fair-priced tofu meals.
Order suggestion: Pho Chin Nam with fresh jalapeños, cilantro and bean sprouts
Price: $-$$
Something sweet
Sipco
An elevated play on refreshing and crisp soda, Sipco allows you to customize soda by adding fruit, flavored syrups and much more. Only 10 minutes from campus, North Carolina's first drive-thru soda shop turns non-soda lovers into soda fanatics.
Order suggestion: Bikini Bottom (Mountain Dew, strawberry, pineapple)
Price: $
Small Cakes Utopia
This location is just five minutes from campus and offers an endless variety of baked goods and homemade ice cream.
They feature additional flavors with every signature cupcake flavor. Cupcakes, cookies, cake pops and even pup treats have a twist to them. This is a great spot for celebrating an event or something sweet after a savory meal. Small Cakes Utopia also offers gluten-free and vegan options.
Order suggestion: Red Velvet Birthday Cake Cupcake
Price: $-$$