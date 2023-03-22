The annual Dreamville Festival comes to Raleigh, N.C., at Dorothea Dix Park on April 1-2. Established by rapper J. Cole, the outdoor music festival features rhythm and blues, rap and hip-hop artists.
The headlining artist on April 1 is Usher, while the headliners on April 2 are J. Cole and Drake. An additional headlining set appears on Sunday with Burna Boy.
Other famous artists will perform at the festival, such as Summer Walker, City Girls, Sean Paul and Waka Flocka Flame. Those attending can expect the performers’ new releases and older classics.
This year’s Dreamville Festival presents various artists specializing in numerous genres, catering to multiple audiences. Those attending can expect excited crowds of fans, passionate performances and plenty of merchandise for sale.
Though tickets are sold out, those hoping to attend can join a waitlist to be notified of available spots. However, people on the waitlist are not guaranteed a ticket; they save themselves a place in line if someone relinquishes their ticket.
General admission tickets start at $299.99, while VIP options begin at $1,499.99. For all ticket options, the festival doors will open at 12:30 p.m.
In addition, parking is $50 per day. Alternatively, guests can take a shuttle to the festival for $20 daily.
The Dreamville website has links to available hotel accommodations in the area.
The festival is Black-owned and prioritizes inclusivity, unity and diversity in the musical community and beyond. Through this, the organizers hope to create a valuable experience for all kinds of fans.
J. Cole, a hip-hop artist raised in Fayetteville, aims to uplift the North Carolinian community that has been a home to him. He and his team have worked to give back to the place that inspired him and fostered his creativity.
The first Dreamville Festival was held in 2018 and has become one of the most significant annual music events in North Carolina. Furthermore, it is also one of the most popular artist-led music festivals on a global scale. This gives the musicians more freedom than if the event were organized exclusively by a label or company.
For fans of hip-hop and R&B, this festival may be a dream come true. Stay tuned for future ticket availability.
