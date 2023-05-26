The third and final installment of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise revolves around the events following "Avengers: Endgame." As the Guardians continue to rebuild and transform Knowhere into their official headquarters, Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) is attacked by Adam (Will Poulter), a creation designed by Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki), the High Priestess of the Sovereign race and the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji), who is primarily in pursuit of Rocket.
While the film revolves around trying to save Rocket's life, the story goes into his gruesome backstory in a manipulative experiment planned by the High Evolutionary, who plays a crucial role in Rocket's past.
Throughout the film's first half, I constantly compared the third "Guardians" installment to the first and second movies, and it did not seem to measure up or go above and beyond.
The interactions and conversations between two Guardians, taking Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Drax (Dave Bautista), for example, were entertaining. Still, the humor between them lasted only a short time and was not that interesting.
Some of these conversations even include the Guardian's leader, Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), and Gamora (Zoë Saldaña) and his constant, short-lived and humorous attempts to remind her of her past self and who she was when she was a part of the group. However, she is no longer who Quill says she is.
The dynamic and humor between each of the Guardians as a whole are half-hearted in their interactions. Without the significant presence of Cooper's character and their sarcastic comments, it seems as if the members of the Guardians rely more on Rocket.
However, the movie's second half wholly made up for what the first half lacked.
One highlight that kept me on the edge of my seat was the lengths the High Evolutionary went to achieve his plan, which involved Rocket, even if it meant deceiving everyone who helped him almost accomplish it.
Rocket's abuse and manipulation caused by the High Evolutionary were heartbreaking. Rocket's attempts to save the other animals experimented on was touching. It pulled back to Rocket's guilt for their fate, resulting in how his character was introduced in the first film.
The final fight scene was another prominent highlight of the movie, interestingly showcasing each fight sequence of every member of the Guardians. Every transition from one character fighting an ally to the High Evolutionary to the next was unique and extraordinary.
Though the film did not have the happy ending viewers expected, it still gave each group member a certain extent of closure. For example, Rocket finally overcomes the demons of his past. Quill learns to accept who Gamora has become. Gamora finally finds her place as a leader and Gamora's sister Nebula (Karen Gillian) becomes more compassionate and human.
Though viewers may have hoped for an alternate ending for the franchise, this was an acceptable fate.
Rating: 7/10