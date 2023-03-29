As the film directly states in its opening by lazily plopping text on the screen, "65" million years ago, aliens from another planet who look and act exactly like humans crash land on earth. The film is quick, blunt and easy to get along with, though not anything to write home about.
Ship pilot commandant Mills (Adam Driver) and passenger Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), the two survivors of the crash, now must find a way home. They spot a ship far across the terrain, only to find that they have dinosaurs they have to avoid along the way.
"65" was made by writer and directors Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, best known for writing the script for "A Quiet Place" in 2018. These two obviously know how to create great sci-fi concepts for their films, which is evident here. The idea of Driver taking on dinosaurs with laser guns and becoming a father figure for his teenage companion is a great pitch. It works perfectly as a concept, and it makes sense that it was greenlit. However, Beck and Woods did not go far past the film's premise.
In some ways, it is refreshing to see how stripped-back the film is. Before the title card even appears, the ship has crashed onto prehistoric earth, we know who the two main characters are, and we know why Mills was on the mission that was interrupted. Mills declares where they need to go to get off the planet, and then the other shoe drops: the young girl Koa does not speak the same language as Mills. All of this exposition is in the first ten minutes.
The film has no visually interesting threat that it can show for a long while into the movie, and all of the big spectacle moments are done in those ten minutes.
Mills and Koa should be able to carry this movie through their interactions, but the horrific decision to make Koa speak another language serves no purpose in the narrative and means the two cannot talk with one another. So half the movie is the two of them yelling at each other, trying to explain what they want to do next. The language disconnect is weighing the movie down.
When they can communicate verbally, it is not enjoyable as Mills is meant to be a "smart dad," and Koa is a moody 12-year-old. Time and time again, they interact in the same way we expect them to, with no life or wit to their conversation.
Besides that, the film works well enough. There are a few thrilling sequences with the dinosaurs, even though they do not show up until late in the movie. Only towards the end do we see the massive "Jurassic Park"-style T. Rex. We have only ninety minutes, after all, so there is not a lot of time to be bored.
Mills and Koa deal with a few inconveniences and dangerous encounters with the environment and dinosaurs. Surprisingly, an escape from a crumbling cave was chosen over an encounter involving dinosaurs in a dinosaur movie that is only 90 minutes long.
"65" is well-directed and edited, but the audience has little time to get to know these characters. They are underdeveloped and as bland as a bowl of Cheerios with no milk.
I watched the entire movie and then sat and thought about it for a good hour afterward, and I could not think of one distinguished character trait about the main duo that could be considered a moral flaw.
Most of the time, they get along well enough, and the times they clash are when they cannot communicate because of the language barrier.
There is no engaging, emotional conflict between the two of them. Without any real emotion or internal conflicts, the only compelling element is that they need to get off this planet because it is dangerous.
"65" is a shallow and barren movie that is directed well enough to keep you in your seat and see it through to the end. The film needed a more emotionally powerful story to tell or action choreography and set pieces worth telling people about. Without it, "65" is nothing more than a time waster to watch on an airplane.
Rating: 5/10