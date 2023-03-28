"Call Me Chihiro" uses its small cast to create strong interpersonal relationships and intriguing storylines for each character. The film has slow pacing, but this allows the characters to make stronger impressions on the audience.
The titular protagonist Chihiro (Kasumi Arimura), is a former sex worker who works at the Noko Noko Bento shop. She is a local celebrity in a seaside neighborhood and bonds with a schoolgirl named Kuniko Seo or 'Okaji' (Hana Toyoshima) and a young boy named Makoto Satake (Tetta Shimada). Throughout the film, the stories of Chihiro, Kuniko, Makoto and other characters are intertwined into an atmospheric piece with an omniscient point of view.
The relationships between the film's characters are well-done in their witty banter and comedic scenes.
Tae and Chihiro's relationship is more like a mother and daughter, with Tae being the only source of genuine affection that Chihiro gets throughout the film. Although Chihiro has friendships with Basil and her former boss Utsumi (Lily Franky), her relationship with Tae is the most significant in shaping her character and driving her actions in the film.
The stacking of character storylines results in various plot holes and lacking character development for Chihiro. This approach would work if the storylines intersected in a way that would work for all characters. However, details about certain characters are not elaborated on. Additionally, some of the atmospheric scenes could have been replaced with scenes that fill in the gaps in the story.
Chihiro's character development is also lacking, and, for the most part, she is more of a passive protagonist than an active one. The film spends a lot of time establishing her character and relationships with other characters, but she does not change much throughout the film.
She has moments of interiority where she reconsiders how happy she is with her current life at Noko Noko Bento, but some moments in the film come out of the left field due to Chihiro's lack of taking charge of her internal conflict.
This film is a beautiful slow-burn, but some plot holes are hard to ignore. The storytelling lacks in some areas, but the film's atmospheric scenes and strong interpersonal relationships make this film worth a watch.
Rating: 7/10