In "Cocaine Bear," a plane drops hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of cocaine, which a 175-pound black bear finds. A strange park ranger, drug dealers and a mother looking for her daughter find themselves in the middle of a cocaine-fueled bear attack. A film that is more like a Koala Bear, "Cocaine Bear" pulls too many punches to be anything worth remembering.
The film starts with a quick introduction to the bear, as it ingests the titular cocaine and kills a few travelers. A flashback reveals how the cocaine arrived there: by drug smuggler Andrew C. Thornton II (Matthew Rhys) up to his eyeballs in coke on a quickly decelerating plane, throwing out as much powder as possible before his demise.
The smuggler jumps out without looking and hits his head on the parachute exit's door, dying on impact and falling to the ground in a mound of cocaine and failed ideas, much like the film.
A laugh is likely at this point, which is unlikely for most of this film. The laughs are usually from the gorey situations that the bear finds itself in.
The problem is that the bear, for the most part, just acts like a deranged and wildly energized version of a normal bear.
There is no sense that the film is a straightforward comedy until the characters start to speak. The film's performances are so dry that the comedy feels like it was written for a different movie entirely. The only exception to this is the comedic performance from Margo Martindale ("Bojack Horseman," "The Watcher"), who is hilarious whenever she is on screen.
There is a severe lack of anything comical from the characters in the film. Keri Russell ("The Americans," "Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes") seems like she does not understand the film she is in, taking the situation seriously until she has to send a joke directly into the camera. She delivers every punchline like she is on a sketch show from the '90s.
Small roles from Jesse Tyler Ferguson ("Modern Family") and the postmortem appearance of Ray Liotta ("Goodfellas," "Marriage Story") try and fail to give the film some life.
It feels like they wanted to do this film for the lavish parties where they get to tell other actors they were in a "silly little cocaine movie."
The entire film depends on the idea that people will go see it because it is "Cocaine Bear," but it has few moments where it delivers on that idea. It is a set-up with no punchline.
The actors give nothing to their roles and feel like impersonations of characters. An unfunny cast may not matter as long as there are some enjoyable kills from the bear, which are present for 15 minutes in the middle of the film. In this scene, I saw what the film wanted to be: big kills, strange situations and a chase scene with an ambulance against a bear on cocaine. I finally saw some pieces come together, only for the rest of the film to remind me that it is only sometimes worthy of the wonderful knockout idea that a "Cocaine Bear" can lead to.
The film had one of the most underwhelming and poorly paced final acts I have seen in a film in this genre.
With everything else, the film does the bare minimum. It is shot decently but lit poorly and mainly graded with desaturated colors. The bear looks passable most of the time, but when it starts running, it is obvious there were few references for how it should look. Horrible digital effects are used to make a fake VHS look in certain scenes, which makes the film feel even more slapped together. There is nothing visually or auditorily interesting in this film that was not shown in the trailer.
A film that admits it is only loosely based on a true story should go all out with the idea of a cocaine bear. "Cocaine Bear" wants the audience to be impressed by how goofy it is but refuses to go all the way. For a movie about cocaine, "Cocaine Bear" feels like it needs another bump in the idea department.
Rating: 3/10