The fantasy film "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" was a delightful surprise in both how faithfully it portrayed the most beloved elements of Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) and how entertaining it was as a fantasy movie in its own right.
I was cautiously optimistic going into this movie. The rising popularity of D&D in recent years had the potential to make it a soulless cash grab, but the promotional material and initial reviews were promising. To my delight, this film did not disappoint.
Setting aside all of the attention to detail and references to the lore, "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" is just plain entertaining. From the beginning, the film's humor is spot-on, giving a self-deprecating charm to its motley crew of adventurers. The banter between characters is quick and witty, and the situations they face are endlessly creative, from orchestrating a heist with magic portals to escaping a dragon that is too heavy to fly.
The adventurers at the heart of the story are simple but charming, each bringing a distinct set of traits and skills to the table. Edgin (Chris Pine) is a crafty and charismatic bard, Holga (Michelle Rodriguez) is a tough if somewhat dim barbarian, Simon (Justice Smith) is an anxious and insecure sorcerer and Doric (Sophia Lillis) is a resolute druid with the ability to transform into animals.
None of the characters are groundbreaking, playing into archetypes that D&D fans and casual moviegoers alike would recognize. On the one hand, this made the characters occasionally cliché, especially in Edgin's case. Any cunning rogue with a tragic past could have been swapped out for Edgin with little change to the script. Doric was also a weak character, not because she was cliché but because she was underdeveloped. Her shapeshifting ability was a flawless contribution to the action sequences, but she was given little dedicated screen time in human form.
On the other hand, the simplicity of the characters made for efficient storytelling. Given how much ground the adventurers covered, more complex characters would have slowed the film to a crawl. Additionally, common archetypes added to the sense of familiarity, especially given the film's source material. Any viewer who has played D&D before can relate to the antics of these well-known characters.a
The film's skill in telling a story that was simultaneously true to its source material and accessible to general audiences seems like nothing short of a miracle. In an interview with Collider, John Francis Daley, one of the directors, explained that their goal was to "bridge the gap between [D&D] fans and non-fans alike," which was executed with remarkable efficiency.
In one scene, the adventurers must ask a magically reanimated corpse a series of questions to aid them on their quest, but they accidentally waste their limited number of questions trying to figure out how the spell works. The spell is based on one from D&D, and the humorous situation is one that many fans of the game have encountered before. The spell's mechanics are explained concisely so that those who have never played the game will still be able to appreciate the humor.
The film is full of scenes like this in which familiar elements from D&D are succinctly explained and then seen in action, making for an effective setup and punchline.
The film's ability to balance tone was impressive throughout. The secondary villain Forge Fitzwilliam is as infuriating as he is hilariously incompetent. The main villain's ultimate defeat is cathartic and a hilarious piece of visual humor. Tying everything together are top-notch action sequences that epitomize the chaotic, edge-of-your-seat problem-solving that takes place at an actual D&D table.
As an avid D&D player, I was delighted by how immediately recognizable almost every element of the film was, from individual spells and magical beasts to the more general tone and group dynamics of the characters.
"Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" took on the challenge of adapting a tabletop roleplaying game with no singular plot into a film, and it did so beautifully. The references to D&D paid tribute to the game and its fans. While the characters were nothing groundbreaking, the creative action sequences and efficient storytelling made it an entertaining watch for all audiences.
Rating: 8/10