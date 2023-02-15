Initially, I was excited about a psychological horror film focused on fear. I thought "Fear" would be an immersive experience that would leave me unsettled by exploring fear through a psychological horror film. Unfortunately, the movie's execution was disappointing.
The film is about an author named Rom who is going to a manor in a remote location with his partner Bianca and their six friends. Rom and Bianca each have secrets they wish to share with each other, but they struggle with finding the right timing. The couple's secrets are tested throughout the film as strange phenomena occur within the manor. Tensions rise when the group must stay in after receiving news of an infectious disease.
One strength of this film is its ability to maintain tension in the first half. One scene that stands out is when the group sits around a bonfire, and each person explains their greatest fears. The casual, naturalistic bonfire scene and the somber mood of the conversation help to characterize them and set a foundation for the topic of fear.
Another notable scene is when Benny, Michael and Russ drag Lou to the basement against Rom's wishes. The group's desperation to confine Lou and their repercussions greatly increase the tension. The sound design is another efficient tool in building tension and makes the scenes more compelling.
Despite its strengths, many flaws in this film make it fall short of other psychological horror films. Some significant concepts, such as "las brujas" ("the witches" in Spanish) and "Samael, angel of death," are shown in the film but never developed. There is also a severe lack of characterization throughout the film, aside from the bonfire scene and other isolated scenes, such as when Lou pushes Rom to propose to Bianca.
The biggest flaw was the message the film was trying to convey. The film is set in May 2023, but it was filmed in August 2020. Throughout the film, many instances are too coincidental to be unrelated to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film's use of the dualism of fear and faith devolves into a perspective that downplays the seriousness of the pandemic. The way the film touches upon it is tactless and does not make good use of fear and faith.
The film had potential, but it was squandered by a script that depended too heavily on cliches and the timing of the pandemic. There are concepts throughout the film that are not taken advantage of, and it is hard to consider this film a psychological horror with the lack of depth in its themes.
Rating: 4/10