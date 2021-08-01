When you think of the term "movie star," one of the first people who comes to mind is Dwayne Johnson. While not everything in his filmography has been perfect, he has delivered several profitable and entertaining blockbusters. Throw Emily Blunt in as a co-lead, and this critic's interest in "Jungle Cruise" has certainly been peaked. Unfortunately, the track record of Disney rides that turned into films (Pirates of The Caribbean, Tomorrowland) have been more misses than hits. Going in with that knowledge, I am happy to report that while it doesn't always work, "Jungle Cruise" delivers exactly what it promises.
The story follows scientist Lily Houghton (Blunt) as she and her younger brother/assistant, Mcgregor (Jack Whitehall), go on a quest to find The Tree of Life. This leads them to Captain Frank Wolff (Johnson), who guides them through the treacherous jungle. When hearing that premise, I do not blame you if your mind goes to many different adventure films. The formula of "charismatic leads looking for a mysterious Macguffin that could save the world" is not the most original idea. The deciding factor on these sorts of films' success is the chemistry and camaraderie between the leads or the cast in general. In this case, both Blunt and Johnson have a plethora of humorous lines to make it a fun journey.
Director Jaume Collet-Serra clearly understands that the banter between leads and the set pieces is the focal point. The banter is constantly firing and effective, which certainly never makes you feel the two-hour runtime. Between that and the epic river set pieces, if you're looking for mindless summer fun, it does not get better than this. Where the film falters is how it misuses the entire supporting cast. The frantic and almost bombastic energy of "Jungle Cruise" keeps the focus on Johnson and Blunt.
Actors like Jack Whitehall, Edgar Ramirez and Paul Giamatti are given rather thankless supporting roles. The waste of actors who can deliver such a presence on screen feels like nothing more than a misunderstanding of what makes them talented. It is not even the fault of Serra, but screenwriters. Michael Green, Glenn Ficarra and John Requa are unabashedly wrapped up in the film's spectacle. While it's impressive, it just feels like a severe waste of people who, if given the chance, could create characters as engaging as our leads.
If you know what you are getting into, "Jungle Cruise" will deliver what you want. The problem lies in its overload of the "summer blockbuster" movie formula. It is engaging and thoroughly entertaining while watching, but as the credits rolled, I had to catch my breath. The summer thrills brought me back to the feeling of watching the terrific first "Pirates of the Caribbean" and the adventure movie classic "Indiana Jones." I am certainly not going to turn down the idea of future adventures, but I hope that the eclectic ensemble is given more room to play.
Rating:6.5/10
Watch The Trailer Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hJZ82pwwJqA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.