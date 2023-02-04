Writer and director M. Night Shyamalan (“The Sixth Sense,” “Split,” “The Visit”) makes a decent return to form in this apocalyptic tale. The story is about a family of three vacationing in a cabin deep in the woods when four strangers break in. The strangers tell the family that they must sacrifice one of their own to stop the destruction of humanity in an apocalypse.
Based on the novel “The Cabin at the End of the World,” the story delivers something engaging. The editing and cinematography complement the story well. The ultra-clean but shot on-film look grounds you and is edited with some flourishes.
Actor Dave Bautista (“Guardians of The Galaxy,” “Glass Onion,” “Dune”) has his most soulful performance yet. He holds the movie together just from his presence alone. Likewise, each of the four strangers gives a strong performance. Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge play the couple at the center of the story and are solid. They have reason to believe the strangers are insane or part of a sinister plan, and they take on the strangers through negotiations. These are engaging and suspenseful, with twists and turns in the story.
The movie lacks subtlety in all the different ideas it tries to convey. Issues like the 24/7 news cycle, mental health, hatred and self-defense are all seen from a surface level, but it gives the movie something to blame the conflict on. The movie has multiple flashbacks to scenes that have already been described in detail, making them feel redundant. The ending could have helped the film feel more fleshed out, but they went with a passable, safer ending, even if the novel’s original conclusion is more vital and terrifying.
The movie does not do enough to be better than its barebones aspirations. However, it shows that the director and crew are still effective at telling a story, making it M. Night Shyamalan’s best film since “Signs.” Even if the dialogue may make the story hard to take seriously at times, the direction and style help make it work.
Rating: 6/10